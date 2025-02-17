Internet recalls late Kim Sae-ron's 2022 DUI case, criticises South Korea's bullying and cancel culture: How much guilt…

Actor Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead on Sunday at the age of 24, was once involved in a DUI (driving under the influence) case. Following the 2022 incident, she faced trial and had even stepped down from her role in the drama Trolley. Now, after her death, the internet has spoken about the bullying and cancel culture in South Korea, which celebrities face over any controversy or incident. (Also Read | South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron who died at 24 was planning comeback with a new name and film) Kim Sae-ron debuted in 2009 with the film A Brand New Life.

Internet criticises South Korea's bullying, cancel culture

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a person wrote, "Getting bullied to death for DUI is crazy. South Korea isn't a real country." People think this is about taking DUI lightly when it's about how priorities are in the wrong place," read a comment. "You bully K-pop idols for dating because you think they owe you a relationship instead of focusing on predators roaming freely," said an X user.

"So heartbreaking; she could have achieved so much more," read a tweet. Netizens should be handing out life sentences for mistakes like they're the Supreme Court," tweeted an X user. This is just tragic; no one deserves an ending like this. The entertainment industry is way too harsh on young stars," commented a person. "WHAATTT???? I was really looking forward to seeing her in Bloodhounds S2. South Korea's cancel culture is too much," said a fan.

"Rest in Peace, Kim Sae-ron. The world is cruel and needs more love & forgiveness," read another comment. "South Korean culture is just entirely built off of how much guilt they can bear before crumbling," tweeted a person. "This is sad. The perfectionist culture is killing beautiful souls. May her soul rest in peace," said another person.

About Kim Sae-ron

As per Soompi, the Seoul Seongdong Police Station received a report at around 5 pm KST on Sunday. Soompi quoted a police source as saying, “There were no signs of crime, including break-in, and we are investigating the exact circumstances of her passing. We kindly ask for consideration of the deceased and the bereaved family and that you refrain from speculating about the specific circumstances and manner of death. We ask for your understanding that the police cannot confirm.” She was found by a friend who she promised to meet up with.

Kim Sae-ron's 2022 DUI case

In December 2022, Sae-ron faced the trial after driving under the influence and crashing her vehicle into multiple objects along the road. The incident took place in Gangnam District on May 15, 2022. The accident also broke a transformer cutting off the electricity supply for 57 nearby businesses. At the time of the accident, Kim Sae Ron’s blood alcohol level was estimated to be 0.2 percent, surpassing the minimum of 0.08 percent required to have her license revoked.

Following the incident, she posted a handwritten letter of apology. It read, "I have no excuses for this unfortunate incident, and I feel so ashamed and disappointed in myself for the mistake I made.” Apart from stepping down from Trolley, she had also parted ways with her agency GOLDMEDALIST. She had also stepped away from Instagram for a year and returned with a new look.

About Kim Sae-ron's career

Sae-ron debuted in 2009 with the film A Brand New Life. She rose to stardom with The Man from Nowhere. Her most recent project was the 2023 series Bloodhounds.