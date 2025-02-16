Netflix's Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron, 24, found dead at home

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, known for her roles in popular Netflix series, has tragically passed away at the age of 24. Her body was discovered at her home, and authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding her sudden death. The news has shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike, leaving many in mourning. Kim Sae Ron, a promising South Korean actress, was found dead at 24. Authorities are investigating her sudden death but currently suspect no foul play. (@ron_sae/Instagram)

Kim Sae Ron passed away at the age of 24

The Bloodhounds actress was found dead at her residence in Seoul and was reported to the police by her friend who first came across the sad news. While an investigation is going on about her sudden demise, the police authorities do not suspect any foul play as of now.

Kim Sae-ron's career began at just nine years old, quickly gaining attention for her impressive performances in films like A Brand New Life (2009) and The Man From Nowhere (2010). Her rise continued in 2016 when she secured her first adult lead role in Secret Healer and signed with YG Entertainment.

After leaving YG in 2020, she joined Gold Medalist, alongside stars like Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Yea-ji. In 2021, she led the web series The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim and later appeared in the SBS drama Trolley, as reported by The Mirror US.

Kim Sae Ron’s DUI incident

Her promising career faced a setback after a DUI incident, which led to charges of drunk driving and her departure from the project. Following the incident, her representation issued a statement which read, “Kim Sae-Ron is deeply reflecting on her apparent mistake. The damage caused by the crash is being compensated as much as possible. I will do my best to take responsibility until the end."

Sea Ron also posted a personal apology in a handwritten note which she posted on Instagram She wrote, “First, I am sorry to inform you of the position after arranging the accident and damage situation. Yesterday May 18, 2022 around 8 am in Gangnam, I had an accident that damaged public property. I made a big mistake while drinking." She continued, “I caused damage to so many people, including merchants, citizens, and those who restored it. I should have acted more carefully and responsibly, but I couldn't. I sincerely apologize."

She concluded her note with, “We are working out the damage caused by the accident together with the company. I will do my best to communicate and actively resolve the matter until the end. I am very sorry to my fellow actors and staff as well as the production team for disrupting the production of the work that was being filmed and prepared,” as reported by The Mirror US.