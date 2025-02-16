Blake Lively's lawyer claims Justin Baldoni is 'afraid' to show ‘receipts’ after subpoenas

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle took a new turn this week, as the former's team accused her co-star of being "afraid to produce receipts" in their ongoing lawsuit drama. The conflict began in December 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni, her co-star from It Ends With Us, of sexual assault and launching a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, escalating the tense situation. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal dispute intensified, with the former's team questioning Baldoni's reluctance to present evidence.(Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)

Lively’s attorney calls Baldoni ‘afraid’ in new letter

About the letter, a spokesperson for Lively referenced Baldoni’s other attorney, Bryan Freedman, suggesting they have "receipts" that would support claims of Lively being a "bully." They told People, “If they have so many receipts why are they so afraid to produce them.” The spokesperson for Lively also talked about the actor-director’s production company, Wayfarer Studios as they said, “Mr Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties have already admitted that Ms. Lively raised concerns multiple times.”

They continued, “They have admitted that they created a plan in case she ‘made her grievances public,’ in which they planned to plant stories suggesting Ms Lively was a ‘bully’ and ‘weaponizing feminism.’ They have admitted that they were able to ‘bury’ anyone,” as reported by DailyMail.

Lively’s spokesperson added, “They have admitted that they bragged and laughed at how negatively the narrative had shifted against Ms. Lively, and how successful they were at ‘confusing’ people. They have admitted that they said they ‘started to see a shift on social, due largely to [Jed Wallace, an independent contractor] and his team’s efforts to shift the narrative,’ yet they deny that they implemented their plan.”

They concluded with, “Now they want to block the very discovery that would expose them. If they didn't do it, they would have nothing to hide.”

Baldoni’s lawyer responds with a new letter

In a letter filed by Baldoni's attorney, Mitchell Shuster, on Friday, he strongly criticized the subpoenas issued by Lively's legal team. In the letter, the attorney said, “It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these Subpoenas truly are. This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and the Lively Parties [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI.” He also mentioned that subpoenas which were sent to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon could reveal “the complete call and text history of each of the targets.”

The subpoenas issued by Lively's legal team have raised concerns, as they could potentially expose legally protected information, including sensitive location data and web browser history. In addition to Baldoni, other individuals have been included in the subpoenas, such as publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, as well as Wayfarer executives Steve Sarowitz and Jamey Heath.

Schuster stated that the subpoenas were “wildly disproportionate to the needs of the case.” He continued, “nd unnecessarily invades the privacy of untold numbers of third parties, including family, friends, business partners, and — quite literally — any other person with whom any of the targets have communicated with over a period of years.”

Baldoni’s attorney also labelled the subpoenas as a “media ploy” and requested the judge to look into the matter “at the soonest possible opportunity.”