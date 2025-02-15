Benny Blanco calls Selena Gomez ‘my Heroin’ as he opens up about their relationship

Benny Blanco is sharing new insights into his relationship with fiancee Selena Gomez. In a recent cover story for Interview Magazine, the Grammy-nominated producer and musician, 36, opened up about how he and the 32 year old, complement each other and maintain a strong balance in their relationship. Benny Blanco opens up about his relationship with Selena Gomez, highlighting their balance and deep connection. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Blanco reveals Gomez ‘balances’ him out

Gomez revealed, “I have the best time. I’m more of an introvert that can be an extrovert, but the obligation has to be there. So it’s nice to have someone who balances that out and gets me out of the house.” Blanco explained that his dynamic with the Good For You singer is “so good” as “she calms [him] down when [he] needs it,” while he helps her to get out of the house.

He explained, “She’s the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, ‘I don’t even give a f*** what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything,” as reported by the People magazine. The music producer expressed, “She’s like my f***ing heroin and Xanax combined. Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I’m so pissed that it took this long. It’s like, ‘How did we not figure this out sooner?’ I’m 36 years old.”

Blanco confesses he ‘worships the ground’ Gomez ‘walks on’

Blanco revealed during the interview that before Gomez, he told himself, “You know what? I’m going to stop everything I’m doing and just focus all my energy on being a grownup and being with the right person.” He admitted, “Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me. There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win.”

The musician continued, “And I wake up in the morning—I know she does the same thing—and I’m like, ‘How can I make her life better?’ Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy.” Gomez replied to his comments with “very romantic," as reported by People magazine.

Blanco added, “I just smile all day,” adding, “I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, 'What? No.'” to which the singer showed strong disagreement stating that he is “stuck” with her.