Jennifer Lopez ‘still very much in love’ with Ben Affleck and planning to close the gap with this move

Jennifer Lopez is exploring the possibility of purchasing a property around the corner from Ben Affleck. Lopez remains deeply attached to Affleck, and harbours hope that their relationship could rekindle in the future, per reports. While Jennifer Lopez claims to prioritize their children, insiders suggest she still loves Ben Affleck and seeks a close relationship. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Currently residing in the Beverly Hills mansion she once shared with Affleck, Lopez is reportedly interested in acquiring a property in Brentwood. If this particular deal does not go through, insiders suggest she will look within the upscale neighbourhood, which is notably close to Affleck’s residence.

“Jennifer is acting as though she's fine with this new stage in their relationship – but she's still very much in love with Ben,” a source told Radar Online. “She insists it's because she's thinking of the kids and her priority is making sure they feel the family is still together,” an insider explained.

“But she also wants to maintain a friendship with Ben and envisions them having a relationship that's as close as what he's got with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. It’s hard to imagine Ben’s not a little overwhelmed by her refusal to let go.”

Garner is not interested in a round two with Affleck

Following the Bennifer split, many speculated that Lopez would move to Miami or New York to stay closer to her loved ones but instead the Grammy award winner chose to keep her residence in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been seen spending considerable time with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Sources close to Garner insist that there is no romantic rekindling between the former couple.

The 52-year-old actress, who co-parents three children with Affleck—Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12—is reportedly content in her long-term relationship with businessman John Miller.

“Everything is fine with John and Jen,” an insider told US Weekly. “Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues.”

“[John] spends a lot of time [at her house],” the insider noted. “He sometimes even drives Jen to set in the morning.”