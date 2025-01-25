Jennifer Lopez back on Ben Affleck's block after divorce? New $20m Brentwood mansion reportedly in her sight

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce earlier this month, but the starlet is already planning to close the gap between her ex-husband. Even though the pair don't share any children together, their blended family situation insists that they keep thing patched up for their kids' sake despite their split. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck - who were married for two years - finalised their divorce earlier this month. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Presumably to achieve that end, JLo has reportedly shown interest in snapping up a $20 million mansion in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighbourhood, where Affleck's bachelor pad recently survived the ravages of the California wildfires.

Bad air quality emerges as a hindrance before Jennifer Lopez finalises Brentwood mansion purchase

A source with direct knowledge of the off-market estate told TMZ that Lopez toured the property not too long ago and “really likes” it. However, the deadly and destructive aftermath of the LA wildfires could potentially wash out her plans especially since the air quality has particularly soured despite the blaze being at 77% containment, per Friday evening reports.

“Fire debris and ash contain harmful substances like heavy metals, asbestos and toxic chemicals,” LA County Department of Public Health Director Dr Barbara Ferrer said at a press conference. “Heavy metals such as lead and arsenic can come from burned electronics and building materials,” she added, noting that “inhaled over a long period of time, [fire debris] can lead to chronic changes and … respiratory condition.”

Nonetheless, the insider contended that the 55-year-old multi-hyphenate diva may bring in an air quality specialist to evaluate the area before she signs off on anything official.

Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner also lives nearby

Affleck, himself, bought his $20 million Pacific Palisades mansion merely months before the fires. The Palisades Fire was the first to ignite earlier this month, initially prompting The Accountant star to evacuate the place and temporarily seek shelter in ex Jennifer Garner's Brentwood abode. On January 8, US reports affirmed that the Oscar winner had returned to his Pacific Palisades property.

The Gigli co-stars are still stuck with their marital mansion in Beverly Hill on the market for $61 million.