After surprise FBI visit, Ben Affleck gives LAPD cops outside Brentwood home an earful

After the FBI and sheriff’s deputies checked in on Ben Affleck at his LA home over the weekend, the actor again attracted some more law enforcement activity. He’s not believed to be in any trouble with the law. Visuals captured in a video obtained by TMZ and Daily Mail caught the Hollywood star giving cops sitting in a car outside his Brentwood home an earful. Ben Affleck was caught in a tense moment with the LAPD on Sunday. (Samuel Garner Affleck and Ben Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.)(Getty Images via AFP / Ronald Martinez)

The Accountant actor was seen pulling out of his property in his BMW on Tuesday. The visibly frustrated actor eventually caught up with the officers in front of his driveway, possibly venting about private security guards in the neighbourhood. Affleck’s home, though near the Palisades Fire, is not in a mandatory evacuation zone. He was previously evacuated from his home, finding refuge in his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s abode.

Ben Affleck not in legal trouble despite recent encounters with law enforcement officials

Ben finally rolled out of the scene on a friendlier note with the cops. It’s unclear if the actor directly interacted with the feds during the weekend FBI probe. Agents and LA County sheriff deputies came down to the Brentwood neighbourhood where Affleck’s bachelor pad is nestled.

Officials swooped down in the area to investigate an incident involving a private drone collision with a firefighting aircraft. Since the Oscar winner’s home is close to the Pacific Palisades border, he’s not entirely out of the blazing tragedy’s radar.

On Saturday, the Hollywood leading man again made headlines as he was pictured sharing a heartwarming moment with his daughter Violet, who dropped by his Brentwood mansion with Jennifer Garner to check up on him.

Trouble in Brentwood, Los Angeles

In other Brentwood neighbourhood news, the LAPD confirmed on Sunday that two individuals were arrested at Vice President Kamala Harris's home at 4:40 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities initially came down hard on them for suspected burglaries. However, they were ultimately detailed for “violating curfew” in the current trying times as their involvement in purported thefts could not be proved.

A curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. was imposed on evacuation zones in an attempt to curb looting. Since the California wildfires started, double-digit arrests have already been made for numerous violations.