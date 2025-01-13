Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ben Affleck gets surprising visit by FBI, LA County Sheriff's deputies amid relentless inferno

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 13, 2025 03:31 PM IST

Ben Affleck received an unexpected knock on his door from law enforcement officials amid raging wildfires.

Ben Affleck received an unexpected knock on his door from law enforcement officials amid raging wildfires.

Ben Affleck's residence in the upscale Brentwood area of Los Angeles was visited by FBI agents and LA County Sheriff's Department deputies. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Ben Affleck's residence in the upscale Brentwood area of Los Angeles was visited by FBI agents and LA County Sheriff's Department deputies. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

FBI agents and LA County Sheriff's Department deputies showed up at the 52-year-old actor's residence in the upscale Brentwood area of Los Angeles, Daily Mail reported. The officials were seen waiting outside the gate of his property for a few minutes.

FBI and Sheriff's deputies arrive at Affleck's mansion

Affleck's driveway gate remained locked after the FBI agents and Sheriff's deputies used the call box adjacent to it.

An FBI agent was observed wearing body armor with the same emblem on the back, while another sported a short-sleeved shirt with the agency's logo on the back.

Two more law enforcement officers were spotted leaving the property. One of them was donning a utility vest and the other sported a jacket with the Sheriff's Department logo on it.

It is yet to be known if Affleck was at home when the officials visited his property.

The filmmaker's $20.5 million mansion has so far remained protected, despite being situated on the border of Pacific Palisades, which has been destroyed by the flames.

A statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner stated that as of Sunday evening, 24 people have lost their lives in the Eaton fire and the Palisades inferno.

Also Read: Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and other celebs unite to help LA wildfire survivors

Ben Affleck pictured looking shocked

The actor-turned-director was seen last week returning home in the evening with a shocked expression on his face as flames were visible close.

After a hasty evacuation, Ben hurried to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Brentwood house to assist her and their kids in reaching safety.

He was spotted giving his oldest daughter Violet a tender embrace over the weekend, implying that he was especially focused on his family.

Meanwhile, Garner got emotional and disclosed losses caused due to raging fire.

Speaking with chef Jose Andres and Katy Tur on MSNBC, she admitted, “I did lose a friend who did not get out on time.”

 

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On