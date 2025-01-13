Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and other celebs unite to help LA wildfire survivors

In a heartfelt display of support, several celebrities have come together to assist those affected by the recent wildfires in California. Take a look: Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez

Actor Angelina Jolie, seen loading groceries with her 16-year-old son Knox, expressed her commitment to taking care of those close to her, sharing, “Right now, I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house.”

Actor and producer Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside her husband and children, pledged $1 million from their Family Foundation to create a fund for the people of California, showing their dedication to the state’s recovery.

Actor Sharon Stone, actively supporting her community, urged fans to donate gently used clothes and supplies at a local boutique named +Coop that has turned into a pop-up store for those in need. She also opened her home to displaced families, saying, “We’re setting up beds and just room in the house… We’re loading up trucks and taking everything we have over to the Coop.”

In response, actor Halle Berry thanked Stone for her leadership and joined the effort by donating her entire closet to the cause, writing, “I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP!... This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families.”

Singer Charlie XCX shared on Instagram, “As a person in the public eye I am often being sent clothes and other things by brands wanting to gift me something. This is very kind and sweet but I want to encourage brands to give to people who really truly need it. Any brands reading this please donate to those who have been tragically affected by these horrific L.A. fires.”

Media personality Paris Hilton, who her Malibu home in the Palisades fire, vowed to help rebuild the city, sharing that her team was working with nonprofit organisations to provide support to the affected communities. She initially donated $100,000 to the fund and plans to match another $100,000 in donations.

Singer Selena Gomez reportedly made a substantial $5 million donation to the Southern California Wildfire Relief Fund

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner contributed an undisclosed amount to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund.

The Kardashian-Jenner family also lent their support, providing meals to firefighters battling the blazes and donating through Kim’s SKIMS brand to local organisations.

Actor Jennifer Garner also helped distribute meals to those who’ve been affected by the wildfires.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called on others to donate essentials. Markle was also seen serving food and interacting with the families in one of the videos.

Singer Beyoncé committed $2.5 million through her BeyGOOD nonprofit to support families impacted by the Eaton Fire.

Actor Eva Longoria also donated $50,000 to support frontline workers and families in need.

Singer Jennifer Lopez and singer Mandy Moore expressed solidarity, with Lopez emphasising the importance of community and Moore vowing to help rebuild the affected areas, despite her own inability to return home.