Burglary attempt at Kamala Harris' Brentwood home? Two held as Los Angeles sees massive looting amid raging wildfires

Two persons were detained near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Brentwood, California, after police were contacted regarding a potential break-in during a citywide curfew imposed due to raging wildfires that are ravaging Los Angeles. Kamala Harris' Press Secretary Ernie Apreza informed the VP was not at her residence when the incident occurred.(REUTERS)

Harris' neighborhood is among the many areas of Los Angeles that have been severely damaged because of the Palisades Fire, which has scorched almost 24,000 acres and forced widespread evacuations. Officials have enforced a curfew in the impacted areas from 6 pm to 6 am in order to prevent looting and guarantee public safety.

According to local news channel KTLA 5, the LAPD was called at around 4:40 am on Saturday about an alleged burglary at Harris' Brentwood residence, which was evacuated due to the wildfire.

Harry's Press Secretary reacts after police arrival

After their arrival on the property, the officers did not find any signs of theft or forced entry. They were arrested for breaking the curfew, which was put in place to stop unauthorised entry and looting in areas affected amidst fire.

Law officials stated, “They likely had no idea where they were,” reported local NBC affiliate station 4 Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Harris' Press Secretary Ernie Apreza informed the VP was not at her residence when the incident occurred. The suspects were later freed.

Los Angeles authorities did not disclose identities of the arrested persons.

Los Angeles sees surge in looting incidents

Several incidents of looting have been reported in Los Angeles. At least 20 alleged looters have been taken into custody for burglary amid wildfires.

Meanwhile, Harris in a post on X wrote on Saturday: “From our heroic first responders to the neighbors who are helping each other, Californians are stepping up and showing the best of the American spirit in a moment of crisis. Our Administration will continue to do everything we can to support state and local response efforts.”

Biden has directed federal resources to support evacuation and recovery operations after designating the wildfires in California a major disaster. Local officials are asking citizens to follow evacuation instructions and be on the lookout for any illegal activity in affected regions.