California wildfires live: Firefighters race to douse eastward spread before Santa Ana winds pick up again
California wildfire live updates: At least 13 people are reported to have died, as many are missing, and over 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed in six simultaneous wildfires that spread across Los Angeles County, starting Tuesday. US President Joe Biden spoke with state and local officials on the state of relief operations and was also briefed by his aides on federal resources being dispatched....Read More
Over the past 24 hours, the Palisades Fire spread over an additional 1,000 acres and consumed more homes, officials said. Aircraft continue to drop water droplets and fire retardants to stem its spread eastward.
California wildfires | Key points
- The National Weather Service warned of worsening weather conditions ahead. Santa Ana winds are predicted to pick up from Saturday night into Sunday morning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and again on late Monday through Tuesday morning. The winds can bring sustained winds up to 30 mph and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
- Fire official Todd Hopkins said that 11% of Palisades Fire has been contained. Over 22,000 acres (8,900 hectares) have been burnt so far.
- Palisades Fire spread into Mandeville Canyon neighbourhood and threatened to jump into Brentwood, an upscale neighbourhood where Hollywood celebrities live. The fire also inched closer to the north-south 405 freeway.
- Over 1,53,000 residents and 57,000 structures are under evacuation orders. Another 1,66,000 residents have been warned of potential evacuation.
- About 50,000 customers without power, "down from over half a million just a couple days ago."
- Death toll is expected to mount when fire rescue fighters are able to enter and search ravaged structures.
California fire live updates: States pitch in with resources to help CA
California fire live updates: California Fire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler said on Saturday that states, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Montana, have contributed resources to fight the California wildfires.
California fire live updates: New evacuation orders issued in ultra-affluent Southern California neighbourhoods
California fire live updates: New evacuation orders were issued in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighbourhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.
The expanded evacuation area covers some of Los Angeles’ most important cultural institutions, including the Getty Center, an architectural landmark with a world-class art collection.
The University of California's Los Angeles campus is on “high alert” and has been advised to prepare for evacuation.
New areas of Bel Air east of the 405 freeway are now also on evacuation warning.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said the flames brought “another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak.”
California fire live updates: Santa Ana winds expected to worsen
California fire live updates: According to the US Storm Prediction Center, dry winds will raise the risk of critical fire weather conditions across Southern California late Saturday and likely persist through the first half of the coming week, leaving millions in peril.
California fire live updates: At least 13 killed in six simultaneous wildfires
Six simultaneous blazes across Los Angeles County have killed at least 13 people so far, and as many are reported missing.
The death toll is expected to rise when firefighters can get through ravaged structures and look for victims.
California fire live updates: Governor updates on amount of resources deployed
“California is deploying resources from across the state, the nation, and neighbouring countries to battle the Los Angeles fires,” said Governor Newsom in a post on X.
“14,000+ Personnel, 1,680 @TheCalGuard Members, 1,668 Fire Engines, Water Tenders, & Dozers, 71 Helicopters,” he added.
California fire live updates: Los Angeles residents asked to stay indoors to avoid toxic smoke
Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Saturday to stay indoors because of dangerous wildfire smoke wreathing the area. Monster blazes are pumping toxic clouds, a mix of small particles, gasses and water vapours into the air, blanketing a vast region with choking fumes.
“It's those small particles that get into our noses and throats and cause those sore throats and headaches,” said Anish Mahajan from the department.
"Everyone in the areas where there's visible smoke or the smell of smoke, and even where you don't see that, we know that the air quality is poor, so you should limit outdoor exposure as much as possible." (AP)