California wildfires live: Firefighters race to douse eastward spread before Santa Ana winds pick up again

Jan 12, 2025 7:22 AM IST

California fire live updates: New evacuation orders were issued in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighbourhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.

The expanded evacuation area covers some of Los Angeles’ most important cultural institutions, including the Getty Center, an architectural landmark with a world-class art collection.

The University of California's Los Angeles campus is on “high alert” and has been advised to prepare for evacuation.

New areas of Bel Air east of the 405 freeway are now also on evacuation warning.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said the flames brought “another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak.”