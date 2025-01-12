California wildfires can expand due to 80 kmph winds: 'Dangerous, strong '

California wildfires update: Deanne Criswell, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency of the United States, has warned that "dangerous and strong" winds can expand the deadly wildfires that have killed 16 people in California's Los Angeles area and destroyed thousands of structures. A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino.(AFP)

Despite massive efforts, including precision sorties from aerial crews, firefighters are having a tough time handling the Palisades Fire as it continues to grow, spreading east towards the priceless collections of the Getty Center Art Museum and the San Fernando Valley.

Criswell told CNN that the winds, which act as a catalyst for wildfires, are getting strong again.

"The winds are potentially getting dangerous and strong again...The biggest thing that people need to know is that this is still dangerous," she said.

The wind can gust to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour), and feed the blazes for days to come, reported AFP.

The wildfires have destroyed over 12000 buildings, including homes and businesses, completely wrecking the Los Angeles area's economy.

The Palisades Fire was 11 percent contained but had grown to 23,600 acres (9,500 hectares), while the Eaton Fire was at 14,000 acres and 15 percent contained.

In some areas, the ferocious fire left streaks of molten metal flowing from burnt-out cars.

LA wildfires: ‘Looters to be shot’

Law enforcement in the affected areas is battling another evil apart from the fire – looting. The National Guard has placed checkpoints to prevent people from getting into the disaster zones. Dozens of people have been arrested for violating the curfew order and burglary.

A handwritten sign with "looters will be shot" was hung on one tree, next to the US flag outside a house in Pacific Palisades, reported AFP.

Donald Trump slam California authorities

US President-elect Donald Trump slammed California officials for not being able to put out the inferno.

"This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our country. They just can't put out the fires. What's wrong with them?" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

A lot of people are still missing, sparking fears that the death toll would rise.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, told the media that he was also launching a "Marshall Plan" for the state as it looks to rebuild.

"We already have a team looking at reimagining L.A. 2.0," he said.

He said the biggest challenge firefighters have been facing is the winds.

"We've got these winds coming back this evening, Sunday night. We've got peak winds on Monday," he added.