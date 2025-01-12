What triggered California wildfires? Investigators probe many possibilities

Investigators are considering an array of possible ignition sources for the massive wildfires that killed 16 people and annihilated thousands of structures, including houses and businesses, in California's Los Angeles area. Residents embrace outside of a burning property as the Eaton Fire swept through.(AP file photo)

The wildfires have upended lives in Los Angeles, home to Hollywood, by forcing thousands of evacuations. Those who lost their homes to the blaze include Hollywood actors and celebrities.

What are the possible triggers of wildfires?

Officials have placed the origin of the wind-whipped blaze behind a home on Piedra Morada Drive. However, there is no clarity as to what triggered the initial blaze.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, lightning is the most common source of fires in the United States. However, since there were no reports of lightning in the Palisades area or the terrain around the Eaton Fire, which started in east Los Angeles County, it was ruled out as a possibility.

The remaining two possibilities were arson and fire started by utility lines.

Utilities are required to report to the California Public Utilities Commission when they know of “electric incidents potentially associated with a wildfire,” Terrie Prosper, the commission's communications director, said.

Landscapes turned into hellscapes as California wildfires upend lives | Photos

The 2017 Thomas Fire, one of the largest fires in state history, was sparked by Southern California Edison power lines that came into contact during high wind, investigators determined. However, on Friday, the company said it had not received any suggestions that its equipment was involved in the fire.

“Preliminary analysis by SCE of electrical circuit information for the energized transmission lines going through the area for 12 hours prior to the reported start time of the fire shows no interruptions or electrical or operational anomalies until more than one hour after the reported start time of the fire,” the utility firm reported.

Investigators are also probing if any accident triggered the fire. In 2021, a couple's gender reveal stunt started a large fire that torched close to 36 square miles (about 90 square kilometers) of terrain.

The Palisades Fire was 11 percent contained but had grown to 23,600 acres (9,500 hectares), while the Eaton Fire was at 14,000 acres and 15 percent contained.

With inputs from AP, AFP