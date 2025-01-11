California wildfires: How you can help victims of LA fires | Organisations offering aid

The major wildfires in Los Angeles have resulted in at least 11 deaths, forced 1,80,000 people to evacuate, and destroyed over 10,000 structures. According to California's fire agency, five separate fires have burned more than 37,000 acres and destroyed approximately 10,000 buildings so far. A house destroyed by the Palisades fire sits atop of a mountain near Saddle Peak, in the Santa Monica Mountains between Malibu and Calabasas, California on January 10, 2025. (AFP)

Californians are demanding accountability for the widespread devastation, with many questioning officials’ preparedness and response, especially after false evacuation alarms and dry hydrants hampered firefighting efforts, according to AFP.

As concerns over looting rose, a curfew from sunset to sunrise was imposed in evacuated areas. Authorities have made around two dozen arrests in Los Angeles, where some residents have formed street patrols and are keeping armed watch over their properties.

Governor Gavin Newsom called for a “full independent review” of the city's utilities. He expressed concern over the lack of water during the fires, which he described as “deeply troubling" and urged for answers in an open letter.

Winds eased on Friday, offering a brief but crucial break for firefighters who had been battling the wildfires non-stop for four days. In the largest blaze, affecting Pacific Palisades and Malibu, firefighters reported that they were making progress, with eight per cent of the fire's perimeter now contained.

However, a flare-up late Friday led to new mandatory evacuations in upscale neighbourhoods on the fire's eastern edge.

Here are some organisations to support those impacted

For children

Project Camp: Offers trauma-informed day camps for displaced children. The organisation is setting up camps for families impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires and is accepting donations and volunteers. Families can sign up for camps here.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Malibu: Provides free counselling, case management, and resource referrals for families based on their experience from the 2018 Woolsey fire. Donations are being collected for emergency grants, and once facilities are safe, an emergency relief centre will be set up.

For displaced households

GoFundMe.org: Through its Wildfire Recovery Fund, GoFundMe provides emergency grants to verified individuals, families, small businesses, and nonprofits fundraising for themselves or others.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and bstrong: In partnership with Bethenny Frankel's bstrong disaster relief fund, GEM offers cash cards to evacuated residents to help with accommodation, food, and gas. Cash donations are accepted.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: Provides food to impacted households through a network of 600+ partner agencies. They are accepting donations and volunteers, and households needing help can find a food bank here.

For first responders and volunteers

California Fire Foundation: Founded in 1987, the foundation supports firefighters, their families, and communities affected by fires. They are assisting both responders and impacted individuals.

Watch Duty: Offers real-time updates on wildfire activity via a free app. They rely on donations and a team of volunteers to gather and vet information from radio scanners and official sources.

For animals

Pasadena Humane Society: Rescued over 300 animals, including those with burns or injuries. They are accepting monetary donations and items from their Amazon wishlist.

For long-term recovery

California Community Foundation: The Wildfire Recovery Fund focuses on long-term needs like temporary housing, home rebuilding, mental health support, and emergency communications systems. Donations are being accepted, and they offer company donation matching.

Team Rubicon and Samaritan's Purse: These organizations will assist with debris cleanup and help people retrieve personal items from the wreckage once cleanup begins.

(With inputs from Associated Press, AFP)