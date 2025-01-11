California fire live updates: Wildfires to cost nearly $150 billion, costliest in US history

California fire live updates: A burned-out car and homes reduced to rubble by the Palisades Fire are seen along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, on January 10, 2025.

California fire live updates: Wildfires raging in California's Los Angeles have reduced around 12,000 structures to ash and killed at least 11 people so far. The blaze started on Tuesday partly due to gusts from the Santa Ana winds. Fires relented on Thursday, but forecasters warn they could pick back up later this weekend....Read More

Latest updates on California wildfire

-The financial impact of the damage remains unclear. AccuWeather, a private firm providing weather data, estimated the toll to be about $135 billion to $150 billion. Government officials haven't given a damage estimate yet.

-More than 5,300 structures, including celebrity homes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal, have been damaged or destroyed in the hilly coastal neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades.

-In the north of Pasadena, more than 7,000 structures, including homes, apartment or commercial buildings and vehicles, were burned.

-Officials said that more than 150,000 people are under evacuation orders as of Friday.

-17 million people across Southern California have been issued air quality and dust advisories as thick clouds of smoke and ash filled the skies.

-In Southern California, more than 175,000 customers were without electricity. Nearly half of them are from Los Angeles County.

-Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said that people looking to help residents affected by the blazes should be wary of possible fraud. “As horrible as this is, you see the best of people. You also see the worst of people,” Barger said. She suggested people could look to LAWorks.com/2025fires for ways to help.