California fire live updates: Wildfires to cost nearly $150 billion, costliest in US history
California fire live updates: Wildfires raging in California's Los Angeles have reduced around 12,000 structures to ash and killed at least 11 people so far. The blaze started on Tuesday partly due to gusts from the Santa Ana winds. Fires relented on Thursday, but forecasters warn they could pick back up later this weekend....Read More
Latest updates on California wildfire
-The financial impact of the damage remains unclear. AccuWeather, a private firm providing weather data, estimated the toll to be about $135 billion to $150 billion. Government officials haven't given a damage estimate yet.
-More than 5,300 structures, including celebrity homes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal, have been damaged or destroyed in the hilly coastal neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades.
-In the north of Pasadena, more than 7,000 structures, including homes, apartment or commercial buildings and vehicles, were burned.
-Officials said that more than 150,000 people are under evacuation orders as of Friday.
-17 million people across Southern California have been issued air quality and dust advisories as thick clouds of smoke and ash filled the skies.
-In Southern California, more than 175,000 customers were without electricity. Nearly half of them are from Los Angeles County.
-Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said that people looking to help residents affected by the blazes should be wary of possible fraud. “As horrible as this is, you see the best of people. You also see the worst of people,” Barger said. She suggested people could look to LAWorks.com/2025fires for ways to help.
California fire live updates: Amid Los Angeles wildfires, 2024 declared Earth's ‘hottest year’ on record
California fire live updates: 2024 was the world’s warmest on record globally, and the first calendar year in which global temperatures exceeded 1.5°C above its pre-industrial levels.
The official declaration was made on Friday by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the European Union’s Earth observation program. It comes as wildfires continue to tear through Los Angeles, California – a disaster scientists say was made worse by climate change.
California fire live updates: What sparked wildfires in California?
California fire live updates: Lightning is the most common cause of fires in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association, but investigators quickly dismissed it as a factor. There were no reports of lightning in the Palisades area or in the surrounding terrain of the Eaton Fire, which started in east Los Angeles County and has already caused the destruction of hundreds of homes. Read more
California fire live updates: Firefighter comforts dog amid devastating blaze | Video
Amid raging wildfires in Los Angeles, over 10,000 structures, including many homes, have been destroyed. In the midst of evacuations, countless pets were separated from their owners, getting lost in the chaos.
In a heartwarming moment from Altadena, ABC World News Tonight shared footage of a scared dog seeking help from a firefighter during a massive blaze. The video shows the firefighter petting the dog with one hand while using the other to battle the flames. Watch
California fire live updates: ‘Officials let us down’, residents say
California fire live updates: Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered a "full independent review" of the city's utilities, describing the lack of water supplies during the initial fires as "deeply troubling."
"We need answers to how that happened," he wrote in an open letter.
Residents like Nicole Perri, whose home in the upscale Pacific Palisades burnt down, told AFP that officials "completely let us down."
"They let us, the ordinary people, burn," added Nicholas Norman, across the city in Altadena.
California fire live updates: How hydrants ran ‘completely dry’ amid raging flames
With scores of firefighters struggling to douse the series of blazes in Los Angeles wildfires, hydrants running ‘completely dry’ posed a devastating challenge to the operations which have been underway since Tuesday in the Californian city housing Hollywood and posh celebrity residences.
The series of fires that started spreading on Tuesday continue to ravage southern California, leaving a trail of devastation across the Los Angeles area, which is home to America's film industry. Read more
California fire live updates: Fire agencies to probe possible Edison link to LA fire
California fire live updates: Edison International’s Southern California utility said fire agencies are investigating whether the company’s equipment was involved in the ignition of the Hurst Fire near San Fernando.
A downed conductor was discovered at a tower associated with the Eagle Rock Sylmar 220 kV circuit, the company said in a regulator filing Friday, citing preliminary information. Still, Southern California Edison said it doesn’t know whether the damage occurred before or after the start of the fire.