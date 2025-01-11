Gavin Newsom invites Trump to California as death toll rises amid massive wildfires; ‘Not politicizing a human tragedy’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has invited President-elect Donald Trump to visit California. The suggestion came at a time when Newsom is facing massive flak in the wake of horrific flames that have ravaged Los Angeles County. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump blasted the Democratic Governor over the havoc caused by massive wildfire and demanded his resignation. Gavin Newsom called on Donald Trump to visit destruction site in California

He accused Newsom of being responsible for the wildfires that are destroying the Los Angeles region and said that Newsom disapproved of the water restoration declaration that would have allowed additional water to enter California.

Newsome invites Trump to visit Los Angeles County

In response, Newsom on Friday requested a probe into the lack of water pressure impacting fire hydrants in Los Angeles County.

Meanwhile, a resident of Pacific Palisades confronted Newsom on Thursday when he was touring the fire-damaged parts of Los Angeles County, asking him about the water pressure problems and lack of preparation.

During a during a call with outgoing President Joe Biden, Newsom also underlined the significance of combating what he refers to as “disinformation” that is circulating during the state of emergency.

Taking to Twitter, Newsom called on Trump to visit destruction site in California as he is set to takeover the Oval Office following his 2024 presidential win. Eleven people have lost their lives in California's deadly wildfires.

“@realDonaldTrump, as you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California,” he tweeted.

Newsome warns against politicising the tragedy

He cautioned against spreading false information or politicizing the tragedy. Newsom further emphasized the value of aiding impacted communities and the necessity of cooperation and solidarity at this tragic period.

“The hundreds of thousands of Americans – displaced from their homes and fearful for the future – deserve to see us all working together in their best interests, not politicizing a human tragedy and spreading disinformation from the sidelines,” the Governor added.

On the other, Trump directed the “incompetent” Governor to visit Northern California and open up the water main.

“Governor Gavin Newscum should immediately go to Northern California and open up the water main, and let the water flow into his dry, starving, burning State, instead of having it go out into the Pacific Ocean. It ought to be done right now, NO MORE EXCUSES FROM THIS INCOMPETENT GOVERNOR. IT'S ALREADY FAR TOO LATE!”