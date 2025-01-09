How Trump repeatedly warned California Governor Newsom about ‘terrible’ wildfire

President-elect Donald Trump has a long history of torching California Governor Gavin Newsom's handling of wildfires, an issue that has resurfaced amid the devastating Los Angeles County wildfires currently raging. Donald Trump calls for Gavin Newsom to resign as Los Angeles battles wildfire (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo, photo by Ting Shen / AFP)

Trump has often called “terrible forest management” the root cause of these disasters, claiming that state leadership has repeatedly failed to take appropriate preventive measures.

In 2019, during the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, Trump put Newsom on notice via X (formerly Twitter), saying, “The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must ‘clean’ his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him.”

“Every year, as the fires rage & California burns, it is the same thing—and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together, Governor.”

Newsom, in turn, defended, “We’re successfully waging war against thousands of fires started across the state in the last few weeks due to extreme weather created by climate change while Trump is conducting a full-on assault against the antidotes.”

Trump calls for Newsom to resign amid LA Wildfire

This week, as wildfires devastate neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County, Trump again slammed Newsom on Truth Social, noting, “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration … that would have allowed millions of gallons of water … to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.”

Newsom’s office dismissed Trump’s claims as “pure fiction.” Izzy Gardon, Newsom’s director of communications, responded, “There is no such document as the water restoration declaration … The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need.”

Notably, Back in 2019, during his first term in Oval, Trump threatened to cut off federal funding. “Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen.”

Also today, the President-elect has called Newsom to step down as Los Angeles battles a ghastly wildfire. “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.