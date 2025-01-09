Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump calls for Gavin Newsom to resign as Los Angeles battles deadly wildfire, ‘This is all his fault!’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 09, 2025 12:45 PM IST

“One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground," Donald Trump said, blaming Gavin Newsom.

Donald Trump has called for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign as Los Angeles battles a deadly wildfire. At least five people have been killed in the blaze, and the fire has prompted mandatory evacuations of more than 100,000 people. At least five fires sparked by dry conditions and powerful winds are reportedly burning.

Donald Trump calls for Gavin Newsom to resign as Los Angeles battles wildfire (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo, photo by Ting Shen / AFP)
Donald Trump calls for Gavin Newsom to resign as Los Angeles battles wildfire (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo, photo by Ting Shen / AFP)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!”

Trump previously took to Truth Social to blast both Newsom and Joe Biden for their “incompetence” in handling the tragedy. “The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country. In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe,” the president-elect wrote. “Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

Gavin Newsom says 7,500 firefighting personnel are in action

Meanwhile, Newsom has claimed that over 7,500 firefighting personnel are on the ground and are helping local and federal partners to control the blaze. “Southern California residents -- please remain vigilant tonight. Listen to local officials and be ready to evacuate if you're near impacted areas,” he urged in an X post.

In another post, Newsom slammed Trump for trying to “politicize” the tragedy. “People are literally fleeing. Kids have lost their schools. Communities have lost their churches. Families have lost their homes. Some have even lost their lives. And the President-Elect’s response is to politicize it,” he wrote.

“We’ll continue to focus on what matters: saving lives and putting out these unprecedented fires,” he added.

Newsom also thanked president Biden for approving his request for a major disaster declaration. Biden said on X, “I've approved Governor Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration and ordered Federal assistance to supplement response efforts in areas affected by wildfires, ensuring impacted communities and survivors have immediate access to funds and resources to begin their recovery.”

Sharing Biden’s post, Newsom wrote, “Thank you, @POTUS.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On