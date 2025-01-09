Donald Trump calls for Gavin Newsom to resign as Los Angeles battles deadly wildfire, ‘This is all his fault!’

Donald Trump has called for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign as Los Angeles battles a deadly wildfire. At least five people have been killed in the blaze, and the fire has prompted mandatory evacuations of more than 100,000 people. At least five fires sparked by dry conditions and powerful winds are reportedly burning. Donald Trump calls for Gavin Newsom to resign as Los Angeles battles wildfire (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo, photo by Ting Shen / AFP)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!”

Trump previously took to Truth Social to blast both Newsom and Joe Biden for their “incompetence” in handling the tragedy. “The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country. In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe,” the president-elect wrote. “Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

Gavin Newsom says 7,500 firefighting personnel are in action

Meanwhile, Newsom has claimed that over 7,500 firefighting personnel are on the ground and are helping local and federal partners to control the blaze. “Southern California residents -- please remain vigilant tonight. Listen to local officials and be ready to evacuate if you're near impacted areas,” he urged in an X post.

In another post, Newsom slammed Trump for trying to “politicize” the tragedy. “People are literally fleeing. Kids have lost their schools. Communities have lost their churches. Families have lost their homes. Some have even lost their lives. And the President-Elect’s response is to politicize it,” he wrote.

“We’ll continue to focus on what matters: saving lives and putting out these unprecedented fires,” he added.

Newsom also thanked president Biden for approving his request for a major disaster declaration. Biden said on X, “I've approved Governor Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration and ordered Federal assistance to supplement response efforts in areas affected by wildfires, ensuring impacted communities and survivors have immediate access to funds and resources to begin their recovery.”

Sharing Biden’s post, Newsom wrote, “Thank you, @POTUS.”