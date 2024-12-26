California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is reportedly making plans to help illegal migrants avoid deportation when Donald Trump takes office. Politico reported that an internal memo being circulated within Newsom’s administration calls for the “creation of an Immigrant Support Network comprised of regional ‘hubs’ to connect at-risk individuals, their families, and communities with community systems — such as legal services, schools, labor unions, local governments, etc.” Gavin Newsom drawing up plans to help illegal migrants avoid deportation when Trump takes office: Report (REUTERS/Mike Blake)(REUTERS)

What does the memo say?

The outlet noted that the memo suggests the “hubs” would refer migrants facing deportation to service providers and share “critical” information, as well as gather information to coordinate policies to counter the president-elect’s deportation efforts. A spokesperson for Newsom’s office told New York Post that the memo seems to be a “preliminary” document made at the “department-level.” The governor has reportedly not reviewed it yet. The memo was drafted by California’s Department of Social Services.

“This document is an internal and deliberative draft document meant for internal discussions as part of a number of possible considerations given the incoming federal administration’s public remarks,” said Scott Murray, a spokesperson for California’s Department of Social Services.

“It is not a final proposal,” he added.

The Department of Social Services is still trying to determine when the proposed program could be implemented. If the plan is finalised, it is expected to be announced in mid-January. The memo reportedly follows Newsom’s emergency request for $25 million in funding to cover the cost of legal battles he might have with Trump.

Trump said in November that border security will be his top priority after assuming office in January. “It’s not a question of a price tag,” the president-elect told NBC News. “It’s not — really, we have no choice.”

“When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries — and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here,” Trump added. “There is no price tag.”