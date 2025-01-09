Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump as he reveals his biggest regret during presidency, ‘Because of the way…’

Joe Biden has revealed his biggest regret during his term, now that his presidency is about to end. In an interview with USA Today, the president said his biggest disappointment was his failure to effectively counter misinformation, including that from president-elect Donald Trump. Joe Biden takes aim at Trump as he reveals his biggest regret during presidency (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

"Because of the way, nature, the nature of the way information is shared now, there are no editors out there to say 'That's simply not true,'" Biden said.

‘How do you deal with that?'

Biden pointed out Trump’s rhetoric about the threat from migrants, but in doing so, he seemed to conflate two recent attacks by Army veterans – the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas attack. "The guy in Las Vegas is a guy, is a veteran, born and raised in America," Biden said. "And yet the president comes along, soon to be president again, come along and says: 'It's clear. It's an invasion from the south. All these immigrants are causing all this problem.' ... And I'll bet you there's 70% of people out there that read that and believe it. How do you deal with that?"

The suspect behind the Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was reportedly a Trump supporter who left writings calling it a "wake up call" and claiming the US was "terminally ill and headed toward collapse." The New Orleans suspect, who drove a truck into a crowd in the French Quarter, had reportedly been radicalised by ISIS, and was a Texas-born American. Following the New Orleans attack, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true.”

Biden also said that the fact that it took very long to get shovels in the ground for the infrastructure projects frustrated him. "Historians will talk about (how) great the impact was, but it didn't (have) any immediate impact on people's lives," he said. "I think we would've been a hell of a lot better off had we been able to go much harder at getting some of these projects in the ground quicker.

"And so I don't think I've been very good at −,” Biden added, before pausing. "Or not so much me, but establish that the government did this for you."