‘Oh Canada!’: Donald Trump shares distorted unified US-Canada map, Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party responds

Donald Trump has shared a distorted map showing Canada as part of the United States. "Oh Canada!” the president-elect wrote on Truth Social alongside a picture of a distorted US map. Donald Trump shares distorted unified US-Canada map (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party quickly responded. Taking to X, the Liberal Party posted an image clearly distinguishing between the areas that are part of the "United States" and “Not the United States.”

Donald Trump threatens to use ‘economic force’

This post comes shortly after Trump threatened the use of “economic force" to absorb Canada into the United States. Trump has often expressed his wish to induct Canada into the US as its 51st State, and even told the same to Trudeau when he visited the president-elect at Mar-a Lago resort after the presidential poll victory.

During a recent press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump was asked whether he would use the military to acquire Canada. “No, economic force,” the president-elect responded.

He added, "Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially-drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security — don’t forget, we basically protect Canada.”

Trudeau responded after Trump’s remarks, writing on X, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.”

However, Trump has not ruled out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. "No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security," he said.

Trump has expressed his desire to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland ever since he won the election. However, for the first time on Tuesday, January 7, he suggested he could use the military to achieve his goal, a CNN report said.