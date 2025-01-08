Canada's Justin Trudeau reacts sharply to Donald Trump's 51st state idea: 'There isn't a snowball's chance…'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday strongly rejected a suggestion by US President-elect Donald Trump that he might use “economic force” to make Canada the 51st US state. Justin Trudeau, Canada'ss prime minister, speaks during a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Monday,(Bloomberg)

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Justin Trudeau said in a post on X.

“Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner,” the Canadian prime minister added.

Justin Trudeau's reaction comes hours after Donald Trump, speaking in Mar-a-Lago, was asked if he was considering using military force to acquire Canada.

“No, economic force… Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something,” Trump told a reporter.

Trump, who has long complained about Canada's trade surplus with the US, had earlier told reporters the border was an “artificially drawn line”.

"You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security — don’t forget, we basically protect Canada,” he said, claiming that the US is subsidizing Canada to the tune of $200 billion a year, an apparent reference to the US trade deficit and possible other factors.

The total US trade deficit in goods and services with Canada was $40.6 billion in 2023, according to US Census Bureau data. It’s driven by energy exports: the US buys more than 4 million barrels a day of Canadian crude oil during some months.

Donald Trump's threat to impose 25% tariff

Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada, which sends 75% of all goods and services exports south of the border.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly hit back at the US President-elect and said Trump's comments “show a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country ... We will never back down in the face of threats”.

Justin Trudeau announces retirement

Trudeau announced on Monday that he would step down in the coming months, bowing to pressure from lawmakers alarmed by his Liberal Party's unpopularity. The next election must be held by October 20 and polls predict a crushing win for the official opposition Conservatives.

"Canada will never be the 51st state. Period. We are a great and independent country," Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in a post on X.