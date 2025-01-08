Menu Explore
‘All hell will break…’: Donald Trump warns Hamas as he sets deadline for hostages' release

ByHT News Desk
Jan 08, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Addressing a conference in Florida, Trump said, “It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out.”

US President-elect Donald Trump, in a staunch warning, on Tuesday said “all hell will break out in the Middle East” if Hamas does not release the hostages it is holding in Gaza before his inauguration on January 20.

Donald Trump also refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal(Getty Images via AFP)
Donald Trump also refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal(Getty Images via AFP)

Addressing a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday (local time), Donald Trump said, "It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don't have to say anymore, but that's what it is," adding that "there should have never been" the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel.

Steve Witkoff, who has been appointed by Trump as the special envoy to the Middle East, presented an optimistic view on the ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported.

READ | ‘Gulf of America’: Donald Trump says he’ll rename Gulf of Mexico, repeats threat of tariffs on Canada

"It's the president, his reputation, the things that he has said that are driving this negotiation, and so hopefully it'll all work out and we'll save some lives," he said.

Earlier, it was also reported that outgoing Biden administration officials were taking the lead in the negotiation talks, while their incoming Trump counterparts were being updated regarding the developments.

On the other hand, a senior Biden administration official provided a more cautious assessment of the negotiation. Speaking to CNN, The official emphasised that the ongoing negotiation and ceasefire talks remain difficult.

READ | Joe Biden's heartfelt note for ‘my friend’ Justin Trudeau amid threats from Donald Trump

The official, who refused to speak about the status of the negotiations, insisted that despite Witkoff appearing to suggest that the deal was possible before January 20, the talks are challenging.

Trump on taking control of The Panama Canal

During the press conference, Trump also refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, and "economic force" to acquire Canada, CNN reported.

READ | Donald Trump threatens ‘economic force’ to make Canada 51st state: Takeaways

When asked whether he would rule out using "military or economic coercion" to achieve his goal of gaining those territories. he responded, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
