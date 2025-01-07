‘Gulf of America’: Donald Trump says he’ll rename Gulf of Mexico, repeats threat of tariffs on Canada

On Tuesday Donald Trump revealed plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," citing immigration concerns as the primary reason for the big change. Ahead of his inauguration on January 20th, the incoming U.S. president declared the name change “appropriate,” stressing the need for Mexico to curb the flow of migrants into the U.S. and reiterated his stance on imposing harsh tariffs on both Mexico and Canada. US president-elect Donald Trump at the White House in June 2020. (Reuters File Photo)

Donald Trump says he will rename Gulf of Mexico

Just a day after proposing that Canada should merge with the U.S. and become its 51st state, Trump said on Tuesday, “We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” he told reporters in a video shared by ABC News. 'That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it's appropriate, appropriate," he repeated.

“Mexico’s really in trouble. A lot of trouble. It’s a very dangerous place,” Trump added.

After his certification by Congress, the MAGA leader held a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he gave remarks and took questions from reporters. Speaking about Mexico, he said, 'Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them. And we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers, record numbers," Trump said."

Trump’s proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico comes as part of his ongoing hardline stance on immigration, which he has long argued presents a significant threat to U.S. security.

Trump repeats threat of tariffs on Mexico and Canada

his warning of imposing "very serious tariffs" on both Mexico and Canada, a move he’s previously threatened in response to his concerns over trade and immigration issues.

This latest tariff threat follows recent proposals where the President-elect suggested the U.S. could “assert control over territories such as Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal.” When pressed about the possibility of using military force or economic leverage to secure these regions, Trump did not dismiss the options. In response to a reporter’s question, he bluntly stated, "No, I can’t assure you on either of those two."

Trump even criticised the late Jimmy Carter’s decision to return control of the Panama Canal to Panama, claiming the U.S. was “shortchanged in the deal.” Speaking from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump called the Panama Canal situation a "disgrace," stating that Carter handed over control for just $1, with the expectation that Panama would treat the U.S. fairly.