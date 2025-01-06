Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Orleans attack: 21-y/o victim's heart-wrenching final text revealed as sister remembers ‘selfless baby brother’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 06, 2025 06:23 AM IST

Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, was among several people who were killed when Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street.

The sister of a young man who died in the New Orleans attack has revealed his heart-wrenching final text. Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, wrote only three hours before the tragedy, as reported by New York Post, “Happy New Year. I love you.”

New Orleans attack: 21-y/o victim's heart-wrenching final text revealed (Archbishop Shaw High School Facebook)
New Orleans attack: 21-y/o victim's heart-wrenching final text revealed (Archbishop Shaw High School Facebook)

Gauthreaux had traveled from the nearby town of Marrero to ring in the new year in the New Orleans French Quarter. He was among at least 13 people who died when suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street. Jabbar was later killed in a shootout with cops.

‘You deserved so much better than this’

Hubert Gauthreaux’s sister, Brooke Gauthreaux, remembered him in a heartbreaking Facebook post. “I woke up yesterday and a piece of me was gone,” she wrote. “My sweet, selfless baby brother. You deserved so much better than this. I don’t know how I’m supposed to go on without you. Without expecting a random phone call from you just to talk for an hour while you’re driving home, for advice, for you to vent or to get your little shit ass out of trouble.”

She added, “Without asking you for a favor and you dropping everything to help me or coming all the way to and from Lafayette to pick me up or drop me off. I was looking forward to that 2 and a half hour drive you were gonna take me on tomorrow to get me back home. You are so loved by everyone you’ve touched in this world. I’m so proud to be your big sister. I’d do anything to go back and be in the bleachers supporting you on the baseball diamond. Back to complaining about driving you and your friends everywhere, but doing it every single time anyway. Nothing feels real anymore. Part of me is just expecting for you to walk through the door with that slick little grin and give me a hug. I miss you so so much already.”

Bourbon Street was shut down for 36 hours after the tragedy, but when it reopened, mourners started placing flowers, crosses, and mementos at a spot near the scene of the rampage. Among them was the Gauthreaux family, walking to the memorial arm-in-arm alongside a police escort. Brooke said in a statement, according to New York Post, “He was a light in our lives. He was someone who gave generously and brought joy to everyone he knew, and he had so much more life left to live.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On