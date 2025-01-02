Guns, pipe bombs, ISIS flag: What FBI found from New Orleans attacker's truck

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans' French Quarter, where a pickup truck drove into a crowd, killing at least 15 people and injuring over 30. This handout released from the FBI on January 1, 2025 shows a passport photo of deceased New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar. (AFP)

The FBI considers the attack an act of terrorism and believes the driver did not act alone.

On Wednesday, the bustling Bourbon Street, famous worldwide for hosting one of the largest New Year's Eve celebrations, turned into a scene of horror.

Crowds gathered not only for the holiday festivities but also for the highly anticipated Sugar Bowl college football playoff game, and they were caught off guard.

The game, set to take place at the nearby Superdome, was postponed until Thursday night in the wake of the attack that left the city reeling.

Here's what we know about the New Orleans attack

Police said the driver went around a police blockade and sped through a crowd on Bourbon Street at 3:15 am (local time) on Wednesday, during New Year celebrations.

At least 15 people were killed, and 33 others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. Two police officers were also hurt in a shootout with the suspect but are in stable condition.

Authorities found potential explosive devices in the French Quarter, the FBI said. Surveillance footage showed three men and a woman placing one of several improvised explosive devices, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.

Who was the driver behind the attack?

The FBI identified the driver as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran from Texas. A flag representing the Islamic State group was found on the vehicle’s trailer hitch. The bureau is investigating whether Jabbar had ties to any terrorist organisations.

Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's New Orleans field office, stated that they believe Jabbar did not act alone.

Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick described the driver as being “hell-bent on creating carnage,” adding that he attempted to run over as many people as possible.

What did authorities uncover in their investigation?

Guns and pipe bombs were found in the suspect's vehicle, according to the State Police bulletin. The devices were concealed within coolers and wired for remote detonation with a remote control, which was also found in the vehicle, the bulletin said.

Have there been other deadly vehicle-based attacks?

The attack in New Orleans on Wednesday underscores the growing threat of vehicles being used as weapons in mass violence. Law enforcement officials are increasingly concerned, as such attacks are difficult to defend against.

A similar incident took place last month in Magdeburg, Germany, when a 50-year-old Saudi doctor drove into a Christmas market, killing four women and a 9-year-old boy.