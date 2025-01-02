Menu Explore
New Orleans attacker's brother describes suspect as ‘a sweetheart,' blames ‘radicalisation, not religion’ for massacre

BySumanti Sen
Jan 02, 2025 12:23 PM IST

Shamsud-Din Jabbar's brother said the suspect was "a nice guy, a friend, really smart, caring.”

The brother of suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who plowed a pickup truck bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, has said that “radicalisation” is the reason for the attack. Abdur Jabbar, 24, of Beaumont, Texas, told The New York Times that his brother converted to Islam at an early age.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar's brother says suspect was ‘a sweetheart,' blames ‘radicalisation, not religion’ for massacre (FBI via AP)

Shamsud-Din Jabbar described as ‘a sweetheart’

The attack carried out by Jabbar killed at least 15 people, before he was gunned down by cops. Abdur told the outlet that what his brother “did does not represent Islam. This is more some type of radicalisation, not religion.” He described his older brother as “a sweetheart really, a nice guy, a friend, really smart, caring.”

Before carrying out the attack, Jabbar reportedly posted videos to his Facebook page, where he “pledged allegiance to ISIS.” In one of the videos, he even claimed he was planning to murder his family. Jabbar, who had been divorced twice, has two daughters, aged 15 and 20, with ex-wife Nakedra Charrlle.

Jabbar was an Army vet from Texas. He was flying an ISIS flag attached to a rented Ford F-150 Lighting EV pickup when drove into the crowd.

Police said the act was "very intentional,” adding that the suspect was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” BBC reported. "This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," said New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

President Joe Biden said in an evening address that he had been briefed by the FBI on the attack. Biden stated that the suspect shared videos to social media "mere hours before the attack" indicating he was inspired by IS and expressing a "desire to kill.”

Authorities found improvised explosive devices in the area. A long gun with a "suppressive device" on it was reportedly also found. The FBI said they believe Jabbar had help in carrying out the attack, especially in placing suspected explosive devices.

