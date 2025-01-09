Joe Biden reveals unexpected compliment he received from Donald Trump, ‘He thought I was leaving with…’

Joe Biden has claimed in an interview that he could have beaten Donald Trump in the presidential election, and also revealed a compliment the president-elect gave him. As Biden’s presidency is nearing its end, Biden told USA Today in an interview that he received an unexpected compliment from Donald Trump, who has been extremely critical of him and his policies. Joe Biden reveals unexpected compliment he received from Donald Trump (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

"He was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done. And he talked about − he thought I was leaving with a good record,” Biden said.

‘Who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?’

Biden also revealed what he thinks would have happened had he not dropped out of the race, and whether he would have won. "It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” Biden said, confident and contemplative at the same time.

However, Biden seemed to express uncertainty about committing to one more full term. "So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?" he said.

Biden shocked the nation when he dropped out of the race on July 21, 2024, and endorsed Kamala Harris. He said in a statement at the time, "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Biden previously told USA Today what he thinks is the “only advantage” of being an old man. “The only advantage of being an old guy is that I've known every major world leader for a long time. I had a perspective on each of them and their interests,” he said, adding, “and so I think it helped me navigate some of the fundamental changes taking place, whether it's in Europe, in Latin America, in the Middle East, in the Far East."