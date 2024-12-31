Joe Biden slammed for using Jimmy Carter’s death to call out Donald Trump, ‘Biden lied for years and then…’

Joe Biden has been criticised by conservatives for using former president Jimmy Carter’s death to take a jab at Donald Trump. On being asked what his former Republican rival could learn from Carter, the president said, “Decency, decency, decency.” Joe Biden slammed for using Jimmy Carter’s death to take a jab at Donald Trump (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)

“Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking?” Biden said. “Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?”

‘Instead of showing Carter's honesty, Biden lied for years…’

Biden’s remark did not sit well with many, who thought the president should have simply honoured Carter’s legacy instead of taking the opportunity to slam Trump. Some called him out for daring to talk about “decency.”

“The unmitigated gall of the corrupt Biden lecturing Americans on decency off of Carter's death,” radio host Jorge Bonilla wrote on X.

Radio personality Hugh Hewitt wrote, “Is it “decent” to have deceived the American public for years about your condition and to do so via a complicit and complacent legacy media? The greatest cover-up in modern American political history, and the greatest media scandal as well, is still unacknowledged on the record by anyone around President Biden and by almost all legacy media figures. Their sunk costs are enormous but they won’t cut them loose and own the cover-up or the complicity."

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley noted that Carter did not pardon his brother Billy who was involved in a corruption scandal, unlike Biden who pardoned his son Hunter. “Instead of showing Carter's honesty, Biden lied for years and then pardoned his own son after repeatedly denying that he would ever do so during the campaign,” Turley wrote.

Carter died on Sunday, December 29, aged 100. Trump praised the former president’s legacy, saying on Truth Social, “Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.”

The president-elect added, “The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”