Biden subtly slams Trump while paying tribute to the late Jimmy Carter: ‘Can you imagine…’

President Joe Biden paid tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter on Sunday night while subtly aiming a President-elect Donald Trump. Just days before Trump's oath-taking, speaking from St. Croix during his New Year's vacation, Biden spoke about Carter's legacy of decency, contrasting it with the current political climate.

The former U.S. president and Nobel Prize laureate passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy defined by selfless service, humility, and a steadfast dedication to humanitarian efforts.

Biden targets Trump while delivering remarks about Jimmy Carter

“Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needs something and just keeps walking?” Joe Biden addressed the nation Sunday evening mourning the loss of fellow Democrat and good friend. Jimmy Carter. He continued, “Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?”

"I can't, I can't," said Biden, seemingly taking jabs at Trump. In nearly 10 years in politics, the Republican has often grabbed headlines for mocking his opponents, including mimicking Joe Biden's stutter.

While vacationing in the Virgin Islands, Biden stressed that Americans could learn a lot from the late Jimmy Carter, whose legacy of honesty, character, and humility is something the country needs now more than ever. Although some may see Carter as a relic of the past, Biden believes his values are timeless and should serve as a guide for all of us moving forward.

Biden opens up about friendship with Carter, Beau Biden’s death

During his speech, Biden, who had dropped out of the election race midway and eventually endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to run alongside Donald Trump, praised Jimmy Carter and the legacy he left behind. The 82-year-old president spoke fondly of Carter, describing him as not only a "statesman and humanitarian" but also a close friend to both him and the First Lady. 'I've been hanging out with Jimmy Carter for over 50 years it dawned on me,' Biden remarked according to Daily Mail.

“I've always been proud to say, and he used to kid me about it, that I was the first national figure to endorse him in 1976 when he ran for president,” Biden recalled. Despite serving only one term, like Biden, Carter's impact on the nation remains significant.

“What I find extraordinary about Jimmy Carter though, is that millions of people around the world, all over the world, feel they lost a friend as well, even though they never met him,' Biden stated. 'And that's because Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words but by his deeds,” he said.

Biden sharing a very sensitive part of his life recalled how Carter, who had experienced the pain of losing his own family members to the disease, was there to offer comfort to the Bidens after they lost son, Beau, from glioblastoma in 2015.

Together, they shared their belief that cancer could one day be eradicated if the nation committed the necessary resources. Biden praised Carter for his unwavering belief in equal opportunity, noting that Carter gave many people a chance.

“He gave an awful lot of people a chance,” the president continued. 'I was an admirer. I consider myself a friend,” Biden said. 'I think he's happy, I think he's happy with Rosalynn,' Biden also offered.”

Biden also expressed admiration for the enduring love between Carter and his late wife, Rosalynn before confirming plans for memorial services in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.