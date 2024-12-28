Menu Explore
Joe Biden pays tribute to Manmohan Singh: 'Dedicated public servant, kind'

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Dec 28, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at the age of 92 after battling age-related illness.

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying that the unprecedented level of cooperation between the US and India would not have been possible without his strategic vision and political courage.

In this Nov. 25, 2009 file image, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden at a toast for 'Indo-American' friendship at a luncheon in Washington.(PTI)
In this Nov. 25, 2009 file image, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden at a toast for 'Indo-American' friendship at a luncheon in Washington.(PTI)

“Jill and I join the people of India in grieving the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” Biden said in a statement. “The unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister’s strategic vision and political courage.”

Biden said that from forging the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement to helping launch the first Quad between Indo-Pacific partners, Singh charted pathbreaking progress that will continue to strengthen the two nations and the world for generations to come.

“He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person,” the US president said.

Biden said that he met Manmohan Singh as Chairman of the Senate foreign Relations Committee in 2008 and as Vice President during the former PM's visit to the United States in 2009.

“He also graciously hosted me in New Delhi in 2013. As we discussed then, the US-India relationship is among the most consequential in the world. And together, as partners and friends, our nations can unlock a future of dignity and unlimited potential for all of our people,” Biden said.

He added: “During this difficult time, we recommit to this vision to which Prime Minister Singh dedicated his life. And Jill and I send our deepest condolences to former First Lady Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and all the people of India.”

Manmohan Singh's death


Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at the age of 92 after battling age-related illness, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from the world over.

The government has announced a seven-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the former prime minister.

Allies, opponents, world leaders, intellectuals, sportspersons and millions of common Indians paid homage to the two-time prime minister and former finance minister on, hailing him as a “visionary” and an “outstanding statesman”.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
