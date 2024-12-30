Jimmy Carter: World leaders react to former President's death; Trump, Clintons, Starmer….

The world is mourning the loss of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 after a life marked by service, humility, and commitment to humanitarian causes. Tributes poured in from leaders across the globe, with figures like Donald Trump, the Clintons, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, former President Barack Obama, and others, reflecting on Carter's contributions to peace, democracy, and social justice. FILE - Sen. Joe Biden and former President Jimmy Carter are seen at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Aug. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

In a statement, the Bidens said, "Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well."

Donald Trump reacts to Jimmy Carter's death

The 39th president, known for his efforts to restore faith in government and his later decades of tireless global advocacy, left an indelible legacy. The incoming US president, Donald Trump in a statement said, “The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

He added, "Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

Incoming Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, mouring the loss wrote, "Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving this country. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. May he Rest in Peace."

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts to Carter's death

According to Reuters, Macron wrote, "Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praises Carter’s global contributions

UK Prime Minister acknowledged Jimmy Carter’s key role in brokering the Camp David Accords and his lifelong dedication to human rights and social justice. “His presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and it was that lifelong dedication to peace that saw him receive the Nobel Peace prize.”

Starmer highlighted Carter’s strong faith and values, which defined his presidency and post-presidential work.

The Obamas recall Carter’s community spirit

In their statement, Barack and Michelle Obama shared that Carter’s Maranatha Baptist Church will feel quieter without him, but his memory will remain alive through his final resting place beside Rosalynn, under a willow tree. They emphasised his decency and the inspiration he brought to countless visitors seeking to connect with his teachings and values.

Al Gore honours Carter’s purposeful life

Former Vice President Al Gore praised Carter for living a life of purpose and commitment. He highlighted Carter’s environmental advocacy and his dedication to building a fairer and more peaceful world, both during and after his presidency.

Clintons react to Jimmy Carter’s death

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton released an official statement, “Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others — until the very end."

Former President George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Carter family, including Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy. He described Jimmy Carter as a man of strong principles, loyal to his family, community, and country. "And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations."

Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

"In this moment of sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the President and the people of the United States of America.

His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world's most prominent leaders in service to humanity."