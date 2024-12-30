With Jimmy Carter's passing, Donald Trump is now the oldest living US President

Donald Trump, at 78, has become the oldest living former US president following the passing of Jimmy Carter at 100. Donald Trump holds hands with former first lady Melania Trump after speaking to supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (AP File).(AP)

Trump, who is 22 days older than George HW Bush, won the 2024 general election and is set to return to office when President Joe Biden steps down on January 20, 2025, USA Today reported.

He will be will be six months from his 79th birthday on inauguration day. Currently at 82, Biden is the oldest sitting president and will become the oldest former president following Trump’s swearing-in.

Trump is set to break the record for being the oldest US president at the end of his second term on August 15, 2028.

Following Biden and Trump, the next oldest living presidents are George Bush and Bill Clinton, both 78, and Barack Obama, who is 63.

Jimmy Carter, the longest-living US President in history was the first to reach 100 years old. He served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Carter survived his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, by a little more than a year. She passed away aged 96 in November 2023. He is survived by four children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, and 11 grandchildren and 14 grandchildren.

The former president’s son, Chip Carter, remembered him as a “hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.”

The Carter Center announced, “There will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. The final arrangements for President Carter’s state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes, are still pending.”

According to federal law, flags on all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels are supposed to be lowered to half-staff for 30 days after the death of a president.