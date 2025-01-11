Menu Explore
California wildfires: Firefighter comforts dog amid devastating blaze | Video

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Los Angeles is battling five major wildfires, including the Palisades, Eaton, Lidia, Hurst, and Kenneth Fires. Over 180,000 people have been evacuated. 

Amid raging wildfires in Los Angeles, over 10,000 structures, including many homes, have been destroyed. In the midst of evacuations, countless pets were separated from their owners, getting lost in the chaos.

A firefighter pets a dog with one hand while using the other to battle the flames during a wildfire in Los Angeles. (Screengrab)
A firefighter pets a dog with one hand while using the other to battle the flames during a wildfire in Los Angeles. (Screengrab)

In a heartwarming moment from Altadena, ABC World News Tonight shared footage of a scared dog seeking help from a firefighter during a massive blaze. The video shows the firefighter petting the dog with one hand while using the other to battle the flames.

After the firefighter had to move on to another house, the dog, named Max, was left alone. A photographer, who was capturing the scene, later discovered Max and reached out to Christopher, a local animal rescuer and dog trainer. Christopher, who recorded the moment, successfully rescued Max and brought him to safety.

Read: California wildfires: What sparked the blaze? Investigators explore multiple causes

Christopher mentioned that he has contacted Max's family, assuring them that their dog is safe and they can pick him up from him at any time.

After Christopher’s video of rescuing Max went viral on social media, he received a surge of donations that far exceeded the amount needed for Max’s rescue and rehabilitation.

In an interview with ABC World News Tonight, Christopher shared that he planned to use the extra funds to assist other pets impacted by the wildfires in Altadena.

Los Angeles is currently battling five major wildfires, including the Palisades, Eaton, Lidia, Hurst, and Kenneth Fires. Over 180,000 people have been evacuated, and at least 11 fatalities have been confirmed, though the total death toll remains unclear.

Thousands of structures have been destroyed, and firefighters continue to struggle with containing the fires amid the strong Santa Ana winds.

Earlier, in the midst of the raging wildfires sweeping through southern California, two men and a dog found themselves trapped in their Pacific Palisades home as the fire engulfed the Los Angeles hillside. The fast-moving flames forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

A video, widely shared on X, showed the fire surrounding the property, with the camera capturing the scale of the destruction. In the video, the man reassures his dog, saying, “It’s gonna be okay,” while gently petting the dog amidst the chaos.

See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
