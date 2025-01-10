California Wildfire Live Updates: 10 killed, 1000 houses gutted as fire spreads across Los Angeles

Live

California Wildfire Live Updates: Los Angeles- home to most Hollywood celebrities- has been ravaged by deadly wildfires in California that started on Tuesday. The fire has so far killed at least 10 people and burned more than 10,000 homes and other structures, officials said. Authorities issued a new evacuation order and urged more people to leave homes to escape fires after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew....Read More

About 400 firefighters remained on the scene overnight to guard against the fire flaring up.

At least 180,000 people were under evacuation orders, and the fires have consumed about 45 square miles (117 square kilometres) — roughly the size of San Francisco.

To the west in Pacific Palisades, the largest of the fires burning in the LA area has destroyed over 5,300 structures and firefighters had no containment.

At least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, boutiques, bars, restaurants, banks and groceries were burned in the Pacific Palisades region.

Local landmarks including American actor Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House and Topanga Ranch Motel, dating to the 1920s have been engulfed.

All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest, will be closed again Friday because of the heavy smoke wafting over the city.

AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to $135-$150 billion.

Crews also knocked down a blaze in the Hollywood Hills with the help of water drops from aircraft, allowing an evacuation to be lifted Thursday.

At least 20 arrests have been made for looting. The city of Santa Monica, which is next to Pacific Palisades, declared a curfew because of the lawlessness.