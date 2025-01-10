Fresh wildfire, looting, National guards on standby: What's happening in Los Angeles

Los Angeles and surrounding areas have been sent into a tizzy due to wildfires which have already destroyed 10,000 homes, businesses and other structures. The flames have killed at least 10 people and forced the evacuation of more than 180,000 residents. Firefighters are stretched thin as they battle the spread of multiple fires, and new blazes erupted Thursday evening, heightening fears that the crisis could worsen in the coming days. The Kenneth fire (below) approaches homes while the back side of the Palisade fire (above) continues to burn Los Angeles county, California on January 9, 2025. (AFP)

Multiple fires rage across LA

The Pacific Palisades Fire, which has burned more than 19,000 acres, is one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. Dozens of blocks were flattened to smoldering rubble in the area. Only the outlines of homes and their chimneys remained. In Malibu, blackened palm strands were all that was left above debris where oceanfront homes once stood.

At least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, boutiques, bars, restaurants, banks and groceries were lost. So too were the Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House and Topanga Ranch Motel, local landmarks dating to the 1920s. The government has not yet released figures on the cost of the damage or specifics about how many structures burned.

AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to $135-$150 billion.

It has destroyed homes in upscale neighborhoods and wiped out several landmarks, including the Topanga Ranch Motel and the Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House, both dating back to the 1920s. In Malibu, once-beautiful beachfront homes are now reduced to rubble, with only charred remnants remaining.

Another major fire, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, has burned through more than 5,000 structures since it started Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the fast-moving Kenneth Fire started in the late afternoon in the San Fernando Valley just 3.2 kilometers from a school serving as a shelter for fire evacuees and then moved into neighboring Ventura County by the evening.

Massive firefighting efforts on

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned that high winds expected Thursday evening would intensify the fires and make containment even more difficult.

As authorities struggle to control the blazes, the death toll continues to rise. Among the 10 confirmed deaths, five were victims of the Eaton Fire, with the other deaths linked to various fires across the region.

Crews are working tirelessly to recover victims from the charred remains of homes, including a tragic scene in Malibu where recovery teams discovered the body of a resident in the debris of a beachfront home.

The fires have also prompted widespread evacuations, and the city’s schools are closed on Friday due to heavy smoke. The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest in the US, has announced that classes will resume only when conditions improve.

In addition to the state’s emergency response, California’s National Guard was deployed Thursday evening to assist with the crisis. Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized that the state is doing everything possible to protect communities, but warned that conditions remain critical. President Joe Biden has pledged federal support to help fight the fires, describing the current situation as “the most widespread, devastating fire in California’s history.”

Celebs among those affected

Among the many displaced, even high-profile figures have been affected. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Mandy Moore have lost their homes.

Jamie Lee Curtis pledged $1 million to start a “fund of support” for those affected by the fires that touched all economic levels from the city’s wealthy to its working class.

California's wildfire season makes early entry

California’s wildfire season is beginning earlier and ending later due to rising temperatures and decreased rainfall tied to climate change, according to recent data.

Dry winds, including the notorious Santa Anas, have contributed to warmer-than-average temperatures in Southern California, which has not seen more than 0.1 inches (2.5 millimeters) of rain since early May.