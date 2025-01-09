Malibu’s luxury waterfront reduced to ruins: Palisades fires turn iconic coastline into ghost town

The Malibu waterfront, renowned for its breathtaking views and home to some of the most expensive real estate in the United States, has been ravaged by the wildfires sweeping through Southern California. Once a symbol of luxury and tranquillity, much of this iconic coastline has now been reduced to ashes, with homes and properties, including those of high-profile residents, caught in the flames. TOPSHOT - Buildings and cars destroyed by the Palisades fire lay along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, on January 8, 2025. At least five people are now known to have died in wildfires raging around Los Angeles, with more deaths feared, law enforcement said January 8, as terrifying blazes leveled whole streets, torching cars and houses in minutes. More than 1,000 buildings have burned in multiple wildfires that have erupted around America's second biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. (Photo by Zo� Meyers / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: California wildfires wreak havoc: Before-after photos show devastation

Expensive Malibu waterfront turns to ashes

A recently shared video on X paints a haunting picture of the Malibu waterfront, once home to some of the most sought-after real estate in California. The area, now reduced to rubble, bears little resemblance to the luxurious estate it once was. Not a single house remains untouched by the ravaging wildfires; what was once a stunning coastline now shows only charred remnants and smouldering ruins.

Long stretches of historic homes along the Pacific Coast Highway, some of which had stood for decades, have been burned down to their concrete foundations. The roads are littered with upturned telephone poles and scorched vehicles, while crews of firefighters work tirelessly, stretching for miles, to salvage what remains of this iconic region. The devastation is staggering, marking a painful chapter in the history of Malibu's famed shoreline, as reported by Los Angeles Daily News.

Also Read: Los Angeles wildfires 10-point update: Devastation spreads across city, emergency response intensifies

Netizens to Malibu turned into a ghost town

A user wrote, “Holy sh*t, I remember driving down this road a few years ago. This is devastating.” A second user wrote, “Living right next to the ocean and no one thought about installing water pumps for their own fire suppression?” A third user wrote, “This actually looks like some cut scene in an apocalyptic game.”

Another user wrote, “Goes to show that you are nothing and must be humble to God,” while one user wrote, “It's nice to view the ocean, but prayers to the folks affected.”