Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unlikely to leave ‘riskier’ California amid L.A. fires

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home is far from Los Angeles, where wildfires frequently ravage the area, residents of Montecito remain vigilant against potential natural disasters year-round. Last year, intense flooding prompted evacuations in this celebrity-filled enclave. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has expressed support for wildfire victims and opened their home to those in need.(AP)

Royal biographer Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Consumer Research and Marketing at Royal Holloway, believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not move away from California.

“Certainly California is riskier than the UK for natural disasters, but I think Harry’s main fear has always been the intrusive media interest in them in the UK, and that’s his main security fear so we can’t really make a straight comparison,” speaking to the Daily Express US, Maclaran explained.

“I also doubt they’ll be leaving California on account of this as they seem pretty settled.”

Sussexes open their home for those evacuated by Los Angeles fires

Recently, the Sussexes responded to the ongoing wildfires in Southern California with an expression of concern for those affected. In a public statement, they offered support and resources to those impacted by the devastation and shared actionable steps for others to help.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more, affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” the couple stated. “A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.”

Specifically, they urged, “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” and added, “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors(sic) to see if they need help evacuating.”

“Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

Reports indicate the couple has gone beyond issuing statements, opening their home to friends who were forced to evacuate due to the fires. Maclaran says this is “appropriate and in line with their humanitarian credentials.”