Mom to 2-year-old loses brand new home to LA wildfires: ‘Got out just in time with baby’

Fast-moving wildfires have ravaged Los Angeles since Tuesday, causing thousands to evacuate the areas, levelling entire neighbourhoods, destroying properties, and claiming the lives of people. Many have taken to social media to open up about escaping the massive wildfires and among them is a mom who evacuated with her baby. In a heartbreaking Reddit post, she shared that though she made it out safely with her family and pets, the fires destroyed her entire home, leaving her exhausted and worried about the future. Redditors showed their support for the mom who lost her home to LA wildfires (representative image). (REUTERS)

What did the mom post?

“We are one of so many families that lost their house yesterday in the Los Angeles area. We had just moved in. Our entire neighborhood is ash and rubble. We got out just in time with our baby, family, and pets. We lost absolutely everything else,” the mom wrote on Reddit.

In the following lines, she added that she is exhausted but cannot sleep as she keeps feeling “overwhelming sadness” for her baby and her family’s future.

Read the entire post here:

Social media showed support:

An individual posted, “Your baby is alive, your family is alive, and you have each other. You’re a real-life superhero to this child. You’ve done good. I’m so sorry to hear about the house and the situation; it’s devastating. You have every right to be exhausted, sad, upset, etc. Don’t deny yourself the space to feel. You just went through something insane. Sending strength and hugs from my little family.”

Another added, “I am so sorry for your loss. The silver lining is that you are right, your toddler has no idea what's going on. How you and her dad talk about this with her is all she will know. But that doesn't take away from the loss for you and your spouse. I hope there are brighter days ahead.” A third shared, “I am so, so sorry. It’s not fair.”

A fourth wrote, “I am so sorry. That part of LA looks like hell right now. Can I say, though, I am so amazed by your bravery in getting the entire family to safety? I was just telling my sister last night that with a deployed husband, toddler, and three pets, I don't know how we would have evacuated on foot like many had to. You are so strong!”

“Frustration, anger, fear”

According to Business Insider, the LA County Medical Examiner has reported 10 deaths so far. JPMorgan analysts said that the fires have caused about $50 billion in total economic losses. According to the authorities, more than 35,000 acres have burned so far, and over 1,500 displaced people are being housed in shelters.

“There is an extreme amount of frustration, anger, fear, with regards to the erroneous messages that have been being sent out through the wireless emergency alert system. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this experience,” Kevin McGowan, the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management director, said at a conference, reported the outlet. "I implore everyone to not disable the messages on your phone," he added.

“Apocalyptic”

In a briefing, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, "Not since the 1990s, when Los Angeles was hit with the fires, the flood, the earthquake, and the riots, have I seen such disaster occur here in our city.”