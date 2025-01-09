Millionaire CEO sparks outrage over hiring private firefighters during LA wildfire crisis

Amid wildfire that raced across the Hollywood Hills, Keith Wasserman, a millionaire CEO from Los Angeles, sparked widespread outrage after offering to pay "any amount" to private firefighters to protect his luxury Pacific Palisades home. Critics accused Wasserman of prioritizing his own property while others faced devastating losses. Keith Wasserman deleted the post after backlash. (X/@KeithWasserman)

Wasserman, co-founder of Gelt Venture Partners, made the controversial offer on X (formerly Twitter) as the Palisades fire rapidly engulfed the area. “Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbours houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you,” he wrote.

The post, viewed over million times before being deleted, was met with swift backlash. One user, Sam Vance, condemned the move, saying, “Incredible nerve. His family is evacuated and he's trying to hire private firefighters to risk their lives to save a home he most certainly has insured. Incredibly tone deaf.”

Another commenter questioned the ethics of diverting resources: “So you're suggesting that potentially lifesaving resources (even if ‘private’) should be diverted to save your house because you're rich while tens of thousands of people try to evacuate?”

The criticism extended further, with many accusing Wasserman of showcasing privilege during a community crisis. “A tone-deaf, public display of ‘rich privilege’ in a time of community crisis is a curious choice, but ok,” remarked user Manish Kapoor.

Take a look at the post:

Keith Wasserman is a prominent figure in real estate, having co-founded Gelt, Inc. in 2008 during the economic recession. Under his leadership, the company has acquired over $3 billion in multifamily and self-storage properties across the Western United States.

A graduate of the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, Wasserman is actively involved in philanthropy. He co-founded The Resident Relief Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting renters facing eviction due to financial hardships. He also holds memberships in organizations such as the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and the Milken Institute Young Leaders Council.

Amid the backlash, Wasserman defended his actions, stating that his intention was to protect homes in the area, not just his own. “Mama, I’m going viral!” he initially responded before deleting the post.

He later addressed the criticism directly, saying, “So here are all the trolls! Hello trolls!” However, the backlash continued, prompting him to deactivate his X account entirely.

According to the reports, the wildfires have claimed at least five lives, forced tens of thousands to evacuate or remain under warning, and scorched over 27,000 acres—an area nearly equivalent to 20,000 football fields. The Palisades and Eaton fires, the largest blazes, have destroyed at least 2,000 structures, making them the most devastating wildfires in Los Angeles history.

