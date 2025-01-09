Priyanka Chopra shows burning LA from her home, Nora Fatehi escapes wildfires: ‘Got an evacuation order 5 minutes ago!'

Actor Nora Fatehi was caught in the midst of the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, which forced her to evacuate her place at a moment's notice. She admitted to feeling terrified, labelling the catastrophic scenario unfolding in LA as "crazy". Even Priyanka Chopra posted a video of the hills on fire at a short distance from her LA mansion. Also read: Ben Affleck to Tom Hanks: Which star homes are dangerously close to raging LA wildfires? Priyanka Chopra and Nora Fatehi are both in Los Angeles which is being ravaged by wildfires.

Nora Fatehi escapes LA wildfire

On Thursday, Nora took to Instagram Stories to post a video sharing her ordeal and give an update about her well-being.

“I'm in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like 5 minutes ago. So, I quickly packed all my stuff and I'm evacuating out of here, out of this area,” Nora shared.

The actor added that she is planning to stay near the airport and try to get a flight out as soon as possible.

Nora said, “I'm going to go near the airport and stay there, because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it. I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I have never experienced this before. I am going to keep you guys updated. Hopefully I can get out in time. And yeah man, I really hope people in LA are safe”.

Earlier, Nora shared a small video from a car showing the fire. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “The LA fires are crazy right now... I hope everyone is okay.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a video from her LA mansion too. It showed spots of fire on a hill a few miles away from her home. “My thoughts are with everyone. I hope we are all able to be safe tonight.” She later thanked the rescue workers and fire department for their hard work.

LA wildfire

The fires have destroyed over 1,000 structures and forced over 130,000 residents to evacuate. Firefighters from neighbouring states have joined the efforts. Right now, the crisis is far from over with four major blazes burning out of control.

A devastating wildfire in Pacific Palisades, which broke out on Tuesday, has rapidly spread to engulf over 15,000 acres, with the majority of the blaze still uncontained. This fire is just one of multiple wildfires currently raging across Los Angeles, forcing thousands to flee their homes and leaving a path of destruction in its aftermath. The upscale hillside neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades is renowned for its celebrity homes, has been particularly hard hit.

The wildfires have also affected several celebrities, forcing evacuations and destroying homes across the region. Actors including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, and James Woods were compelled to flee, while Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anthony Hopkins reportedly lost their residences.

Other prominent figures including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Keaton, and Tom Hanks have homes in neighbouring areas under threat. Some reports claimed that Ben Affleck fled his $20 million bachelor pad as the flames approached, seeking refuge with his former wife and friend Jennifer Garner.

The Los Angeles wildfires have taken a toll on Hollywood, forcing the postponement of the Critics' Choice Awards and bringing production to a standstill on several major film and TV shows, including Grey's Anatomy and Abbott Elementary.