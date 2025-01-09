Mandy Moore is 'numb, in shock' as she barely escapes LA wildfires with family: 'Don't know if our home made it'

Actor Mandy Moore made an emotional social media post after she and her family narrowly escaped the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. The actor lost her home in the Altadena neighbourhood near Pasadena, and she bemoaned the loss of her kids' school and community in the fires. (Also read: Ben Affleck evacuates $20 million bachelor pad on verge of being gutted by LA wildfire, flees to Jennifer Garner's house) Mandy Moore and her family had a narrow escape in the LA wildfires.

Mandy Moore's social media post

On Wednesday evening, Mandy Moore posted a couple of videos of the fires and smoke engulfing the highway near Los Angeles as she and her family made it out. "I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets)," she wrote in the caption.

The actor then detailed the loss she and her neighbourhood had. "Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control," wrote Mandy.

In her Instagram Stories, the actor added, “So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don't know if our place made it.”

Other celebs who lost their homes

Mandy Moore is not the only celebrity affected by the LA wildfires. Scores of others have evacuated their homes with some losing their houses altogether, while others are unsure if their homes have survived the fires or not.

Associated Press reported that the wildfires have destroyed several celebrities' homes and forced stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, and James Woods, to evacuate. Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton are among the stars who said Wednesday they had lost homes in the fires.

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Fergie, Anna Faris, Anthony Hopkins, and John Goodman also reported losing their homes as the devastating fire rages in Los Angeles. Ben Affleck also evacuated his newly-bought bachelor pad in the area and went to ex wife, Jennifer Garner's home for shelter.

About Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore made her acting debut with Dr Dolittle 2 in 2001 when she was 16. She gained fame for her starring role in the romantic drama A Walk to Remember the following year. She is best known for voicing Rapunzel in the Disney animated musical fantasy film Tangled (2010). She was last seen in the 2023 TV show, Dr Death. Mandy has been married to musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2018. They have three kids together.