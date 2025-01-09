Ben Affleck evacuates $20 million bachelor pad on verge of being gutted by LA wildfire, flees to Jennifer Garner's house

Actor Ben Affleck had to evacuate his Los Angeles home as the raging wildfire in the city crept closer to the house. The actor was reportedly 'devastated' when he arrived at the place on Wednesday morning, but all his efforts to salvage the situation throughout the day were in vain. Page Six reported that by Wednesday evening, he had left for his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner's house nearby, to seek shelter. (Also read: Ben Affleck looks ‘devastated’ as he arrives at LA home amid raging Pacific Palisades wildfire) Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years.

Ben Affleck evacuates his home

According to Page Six, the actor was photographed looking very concerned as he drove away from his home on Wednesday evening. Ben thought it best to evacuate the house as the Pacific Palisades wildfires continued to rage through the area. TMZ reported that he went to the house of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who lives a short distance away.

Ben Affleck recently finalised his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The LA home he evacuated on Wednesday night was one he recently purchased for $20 million as a bachelor pad during his divorce.

Garner and her family have not yet been told to evacuate as the residents in her area are currently on standby. Nearly 30,000 people — including several celebrities — in the Los Angeles area have evacuated their pricey homes during the fires. Reports say five people have lost their lives in the fires.

Other celebs who lost their homes

Ben Affleck is not the only celebrity affected by the LA wildfires. Scores of others have evacuated their homes, with some losing their houses completely, while others are unsure if their homes have survived the fires.

The Associated Press reported that the wildfires have destroyed several celebrities' homes and forced stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, and James Woods, to evacuate. Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton are among the stars who said Wednesday they had lost homes in the fires. Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Fergie, Anna Faris, Anthony Hopkins, and John Goodman also reported losing their homes as the devastating fire rages in Los Angeles.