Ben Affleck looks ‘devastated’ as he arrives at LA home amid raging Pacific Palisades wildfire

Ben Affleck was hit with an unpleasant surprise on Tuesday when he returned to his home to see massive wildfire scorching a portion of the westside of Los Angeles. Ben Affleck was seen driving up to the bachelor pad he has been renting in the upscale Pacific Palisades region of Los Angeles since his split with Jennifer Lopez. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Ben was seen driving up to the bachelor pad he has been renting in the upscale Pacific Palisades region of Los Angeles since his split with Jennifer Lopez. He was coming back home a day after the office, Daily Mail reported.

The 52-year-old celebrity, who was donning a navy blue suit and smart white shirt, seemed “shocked and devastated” while his left arm was hanging out of the car.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Unstoppable’ film premiere canceled

In addition to destroying several upscale properties in the region, the flames have impacted Ben and J. Lo's latest film, Unstoppable.

Starring J. Lo and produced by Ben, the movie was scheduled to debut on Tuesday night at the DGA Theater Complex in West Hollywood. However, the event has been called off by Amazon MGM Studios.

Following the cancellation, they issued a statement that said, “As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority. We encourage everyone to watch Unstoppable on Prime Video, which will be available globally on January 16. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

Also Read: Hollywood stars express devastation over ‘scary’ Pacific Palisades wildfire: 'This is heart wrenching'

Several celebrities affected due to LA wildfire

Many celebrities, including Ben Affleck, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks, Miles Tellerand Jhene Aiko, reside near Ben's Pacific Palisades home.

On Tuesday, actor James Woods posted a video of the fire on Instagram and declared he was leaving.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, stating that the wildfires have already ravaged a large number of buildings.

The LA Fire Department's fire chief, Kristin Crowley, said that over 13,000 structures are in danger and that almost 30,000 inhabitants are under evacuation orders.