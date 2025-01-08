Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ben Affleck looks ‘devastated’ as he arrives at LA home amid raging Pacific Palisades wildfire

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 08, 2025 04:58 PM IST

Ben Affleck was hit with an unpleasant surprise on Tuesday when he returned to his home to see massive wildfire scorching a part of the westside of Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck was hit with an unpleasant surprise on Tuesday when he returned to his home to see massive wildfire scorching a portion of the westside of Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck was seen driving up to the bachelor pad he has been renting in the upscale Pacific Palisades region of Los Angeles since his split with Jennifer Lopez. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Ben Affleck was seen driving up to the bachelor pad he has been renting in the upscale Pacific Palisades region of Los Angeles since his split with Jennifer Lopez. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Ben was seen driving up to the bachelor pad he has been renting in the upscale Pacific Palisades region of Los Angeles since his split with Jennifer Lopez. He was coming back home a day after the office, Daily Mail reported.

The 52-year-old celebrity, who was donning a navy blue suit and smart white shirt, seemed “shocked and devastated” while his left arm was hanging out of the car.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Unstoppable’ film premiere canceled

In addition to destroying several upscale properties in the region, the flames have impacted Ben and J. Lo's latest film, Unstoppable.

Starring J. Lo and produced by Ben, the movie was scheduled to debut on Tuesday night at the DGA Theater Complex in West Hollywood. However, the event has been called off by Amazon MGM Studios.

Following the cancellation, they issued a statement that said, “As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority. We encourage everyone to watch Unstoppable on Prime Video, which will be available globally on January 16. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

Also Read: Hollywood stars express devastation over ‘scary’ Pacific Palisades wildfire: 'This is heart wrenching'

Several celebrities affected due to LA wildfire

Many celebrities, including Ben Affleck, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks, Miles Tellerand Jhene Aiko, reside near Ben's Pacific Palisades home.

On Tuesday, actor James Woods posted a video of the fire on Instagram and declared he was leaving.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, stating that the wildfires have already ravaged a large number of buildings.

The LA Fire Department's fire chief, Kristin Crowley, said that over 13,000 structures are in danger and that almost 30,000 inhabitants are under evacuation orders.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On