Hollywood stars express devastation over ‘scary’ Pacific Palisades wildfire: 'This is heart wrenching'

Several Hollywood stars have taken to social media to express their pain over the deadly wildfire in the Pacific Palisades, which has been raging uncontrolled since Tuesday morning. Pacific Palisades wildfire has prompted the declaration of a state of emergency and the cancellation of numerous events.(Getty Images via AFP)

The fire is expanding across the Pacific Palisades, prompting the declaration of a state of emergency and the cancellation of numerous events.

In just a few hours, the wildfire has spread to more than 2,900 acres, consuming neighborhoods that are home to several celebrities and prompting 30,000 people to flee.

Pacific Palisades fire: Chris Pratt urges people to come together

Chris Pratt, star of Guardians of the Galaxy, posted an impassioned appeal on Instagram for people “to come together to support one another.”

“Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” he continued. “Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.”

He expressed gratitude to first responders and firefighters for their relentless efforts to save lives, homes, and wildlife. Calling them “true heroes”, Pratt said that they are incredibly appreciative of their bravery and sacrifice.

His mother-in-law and former First Lady of California, Maria Shriver, also posted a heartfelt message, writing: “Moments like this make us realize what truly matters – that things are only things.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife further urged people to pay attention if they are instructed to leave.

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey wrote, “Praying everyone is safe,” while Paris Hilton stated, “Praying for LA/ California”.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Unstoppable and other LA premieres axed; SAG Awards live nominations cancelled: Pacific Palisades fire

Pacific Palisades fire: Hollywood celebs express frustration over LA authorities

Others celebrities expressed disappointment at how the city is the matter.

“City of LA, you want everyone to evacuate, but you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping @cityoflosangeles @karenbassla,” said Sarah Michelle Gellar, star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Mandy Moore, star of This Is Us, was one among the celebs who were forced to leave her house. On Tuesday, January 7, the mother-of-three posted on Instagram to say she was safe. “Evacuated safe with kids, dogs and cats. Praying and grateful for first responders.”

Billie Eilish, the singer of “Ocean Eyes,” described the wildfires in LA as "sooo scary and devastating."

Zoe Saldana, star of Emilia Pérez, expressed “sympathies with all those affected by the devastating fires in Southern California, particularly those who have lost their homes.”

Khloe Kardashian dedicated her post to firefighters and first responders by thanking them for their support and courage amidst the devastating fires.

Calling the situation “scary”, Vanessa Hudgens, star of High School Musical, wrote, “My heart breaks for everyone affected.”

In addition to praising emergency responders, Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco said, “This is heart wrenching to witness what's happening in our backyard.”