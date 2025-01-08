Los Angeles wildfire: Pacific Palisades declares emergency, President Joe Biden approves aid | Updates

A dangerous wildfire has torn through a Los Angeles suburb, levelling homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee. The blaze, which destroyed nearly 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of land in the Pacific Palisades area, so far, is rapidly spreading. Los Angeles wildfire: The blaze further engulfed an area packed with multimillion-dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains.(AFP)

News agency AFP reported that the hurricane-force winds are making the matter worse, sparking widespread panic and chaotic evacuations as the fire continues to rage.

The blaze further engulfed an area packed with multimillion-dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains where firefighters used bulldozers to move abandoned vehicles, including luxury models like BMWs, Teslas, and Mercedes, off the road.

People evacuate as a wildfire breaks out near Pacific Palisades during a weather-driven windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, January 7, 2025.(REUTERS)

Despite the frantic evacuations, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said there were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries and over 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate the region.

Los Angeles wildfire: Here are top updates

A wildfire in Los Angeles raged across an upscale section amid a fierce windstorm hitting Southern California.

The fire erupted midmorning and swelled quickly, taking many residents by surprise.

The fire came as the area was being hit by seasonal Santa Ana winds that forecasters said could develop into the worst windstorm in a decade, with gusts of up to 100 miles (160 kilometres) an hour expected.

The fire swiftly consumed nearly 2 square miles (just over 5 square kilometres) of land in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in western Los Angeles,

Hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area, attacking the blaze from the ground and the air, while crews worked in steep terrain to cut back vegetation and create firebreaks.

Around 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate the fast-spreading flames.

Acting Mayor and Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the American city has declared a state of emergency over the fire.

