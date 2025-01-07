Forest dept registers offence against one for setting up forest fire in Undri 

The forest department has registered an offence against one person for allegedly setting up a forest fire near Undri, officials said on Monday. In this incident, while the forest department claims that 1 acre of the land area was affected due to forest fire, the citizens claimed that nearly 10 acres of the area was burnt in the fire incident. The incident took place on Sunday around 5:30 pm when the residents of the Undri area saw three people including two teenagers and one adult setting up fire to the dry grass in the forest area. (HT PHOTO)

The action came on a day when State higher education minister Chandrakant Patil visited Mhatoba Tekdi in Kothrud and assured action against the miscreants.

According to Bhupesh Sharma, a resident of the Undri area, when residents saw three people setting up the fire, they immediately informed the forest officials. At the same time, videos and photos were also clicked to collect evidence of their wrongdoing. People caught these people and handed them over to the forest officials.

“People also came forward to douse the fire, and after extensive efforts by citizens and forest officials, the fire was doused successfully. However, since dry grass was available in a large amount across the area, the fire spread to large areas rapidly causing a significant loss of plant species. So far, no wildlife loss has been identified. Approximately 10 acres of land seems to be affected due to forest fire,” said Sharma.

He also said that this was not the first time such an incident took place in Undri. The forest fire incidents have been reported very often in the last couple of months. The citizens this time have set a good example of unity and awareness.

Speaking about the possible reason for this act, Sharma said, “ I am not completely aware of what led these people to commit this act. But I heard from one of them that earlier this place used to be their playing ground and due to the plantation activity, their activity was restricted, which disappointed the youngsters. As a part of revenge, the youngsters choose to set fire to the plantation.”

Suresh Varak, range forest officer for Wanworie forest range said, “The offence has been registered under Indian Forest Act 1927, against one person for setting up the fire in the forest area of Undri. Further investigation is going on in the said case.”