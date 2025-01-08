Jennifer Lopez's Unstoppable and other LA premieres axed; SAG Awards live nominations cancelled: Pacific Palisades fire

Los Angeles was shell-shocked by raging wildfires on Tuesday as officials warned residents in the Pacific Palisades, a neighbourhood trickling with celebrity residences, to evacuate. “This could be the difference in someone’s life or death if we can get people safely evacuated,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told KABC Channel 7. Consequently, a slew of Hollywood premieres slated for the Los Angeles area was cancelled as a pair of wind-swept fires in the Pacific Palisades, and Altadena set homes and structures ablaze. Jennifer Lopez poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Unstoppable' on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in London.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

An in-person live announcement event was planned for the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for Wednesday morning. However, the devastating impact of the horrifying wildfires ultimately led to its cancellations. Initially slated to be hosted by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch, the live event has been replaced by press release announcements instead. On February 23, Kristen Bell will take the stage at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles to host the 31st annual awards ceremony. Netflix is set to live-stream the show.

Also read | Apocalyptic visuals of Los Angeles wildfire emerge in viral videos: Flames consume homes amid mass evacuation | Watch

SAG Awards organisers released the following statement: “Nominees will be unveiled tomorrow at 7:30 am PT via press release and the SAG Awards website. We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support.”

Other entertainment schedule cancellations amid raging wildfires have been listed below.

Los Angeles premieres cancelled due to Pacific Palisades fire

Amazon MGM Studios’ LA premiere for the sports biopic Unstoppable , starring Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome, was called off on Tuesday. The event was set to take place at the DGA Theatre in West Hollywood. JLo, Jerome, Don Cheadle, Michael Pena, wrestler Anthony Robles and his mother Judy Robles and Mykelti Williamson were scheduled as potential arrivals for the 5:30 pm red carpet event followed by a 7 pm screening. Unstoppable premieres on Prime Video on Jan 16, 2025

, starring Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome, was called off on Tuesday. The event was set to take place at the DGA Theatre in West Hollywood. JLo, Jerome, Don Cheadle, Michael Pena, wrestler Anthony Robles and his mother Judy Robles and Mykelti Williamson were scheduled as potential arrivals for the 5:30 pm red carpet event followed by a 7 pm screening. premieres on Prime Video on Jan 16, 2025 Thereafter, Universal cancelled its Wolf Man world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood due to high winds in the area as the Pacific Palisades wildfire expanded beyond thousands of acres as of Tuesday afternoon. Directed and co-written by Leigh Whannell, the Blumhouse reboot stars Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger and Christopher Abbott. The film is set to open in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds trolled Justin Baldoni in Deadpool & Wolverine way before Blake Lively alleged sexual harassment?