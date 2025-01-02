Menu Explore
Jennifer Lopez relates to her Unstoppable character's ‘challenging relationships’ amid divorce from Ben Affleck

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 02, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez relates to her Unstoppable character Judy Robles, sharing similarities in their challenging relationships amid split with Ben Affleck.

In a new interview, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she strongly found her character from Unstoppable, Judy Robles’s “challenging relationships” relatable. She told Variety, “We’re both kindred spirits,” as she talked about Robles whose son went on to become a successful wrestler despite being born with only one leg. Lopez’s statement comes amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez connects deeply with her Unstoppable character, Judy Robles, citing shared experiences of challenging relationships and motherhood. (AFP)
Jennifer Lopez connects deeply with her Unstoppable character, Judy Robles, citing shared experiences of challenging relationships and motherhood. (AFP)

Lopez relates with her Unstoppable character

She told the media outlet, “We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and had hopes and dreams for them. We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together.” She continued about how her character had to learn to stay “strong” throughout her life, as reported by Page Six.

She shared, “From the minute women are born, we’re always having to prove ourselves, to show we’re good enough. That creates a type of strength. And then a lot of us give birth — and there’s nothing that makes you stronger than doing that.” While she explained the connection she felt with her character she did not divulge much about her “challenging relationships” as she is headed for her fourth divorce.

Lopez and Affleck’s blended life

After Lopez and Affleck’s very public split in August 2024, they have “every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.” A source told Page Six, “Ben and Jennifer are still connected, and they do communicate when it involves their kids.” The media outlet also reported that the two even exchanged gifts for Christmas, however, did not spend the holidays together.

The insider shared with the outlet, “The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well.“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays.”

