Jennifer Lopez ‘won’t return’ $5M engagement ring to Ben Affleck after divorce settlement

Jennifer Lopez will keep the $5 million diamond engagement ring gifted to her by ex-husband Ben Affleck as part of their finalised divorce settlement. The Gigli co-stars ended their marriage just two years after tying the knot and agreed that their date of separation was April 26, 2024. The cause of their split was cited as “irreconcilable differences,” which the pair said made it “impossible” to continue living together as a married couple. Ben Affleck had 'Not going anywhere' engraved on Jennifer Lopez’s $6 million engagement ring, but their marriage lasted just two years.

Court documents obtained by Page Six confirm that Jenny From the Block singer gets to keep the beautiful 8.5-carat green diamond beauty Ben Affleck gave her as part of their finalised divorce settlement. Experts earlier told the outlet that the diamond this size and color is incredibly rare and could be worth well over $5 million.

Affleck had the ring engraved with "not.going.anywhere.," to their rekindled romance.

According to InTouch Weekly, Jennifer Lopez was awarded several personal assets, including her clothing, jewelry, and other personal items during the final settlement. She will also keep all of her earnings from the date of separation onwards, as well as “half of the funds from two City National Bank accounts” that she and Ben shared.

Further, she will keep “all right, title and interest in and to any social security benefits and social security derivative rights to which [Jennifer] may be entitled to receive by reason of her past, present or future employment and/or her marriage," according to the court documents obtained by the outlet.

Likewise, Ben Affleck will keep his personal belongings, including his clothing and jewelry, as well as any earnings made after the separation. He will also maintain “full ownership of his production company, Artists Equity, which he founded in 2022 with Matt Damon.”

Moreover, the exes have agreed to divide the profits from their shared $60 million Beverly Hills mansion. An important part of their divorce was the mutual agreement to terminate any potential spousal support. Jennifer Lopez has also agreed to forgo any claims for spousal support from Ben, both now and in the future.